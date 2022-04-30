Ukraine defense ministry warns of ‘signs’ that Russia is increasing troop size in Donbas



A Ukrainian military official warned on Saturday that Russia was continuing to strengthen its forces in the eastern Donbass region and was stepping up its offensive.

“To date, we have seen signs that Russia is increasing its troops in the eastern part of the operation. They are increasing the number of their units and they want to occupy as much of Ukraine as possible,” said Colonel Oleksandr Motuzianik, spokesman for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Told reporters. “So far, their main goal is to achieve the administrative boundaries of the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, as well as the Kherson oblast.”

Senior defense officials said this week that the United States views Russia’s progress as slow and behind schedule.

The Donbass area is roughly the same size as West Virginia, and Russia has been waging a second offensive there for about a month.

After failing to occupy Kyiv, the Kremlin has redirected most of its efforts to eastern Ukraine – although Moscow has said it intends to take the southern regions along the Black Sea.

“Russian troops are gradually increasing the intensity of their offensive in eastern Ukraine,” Motuzianik said. “Also, there are signs that the aggression is preparing to intensify.”

The colonel said that both Ukraine and Russia were building their hospital capabilities to prepare for a more intense battle ahead of Russian forces.

Motuzanik says additional refrigeration facilities have also been set up to house fallen Russian troops.

A senior U.S. defense official could not confirm the number of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine, but said the Pentagon had assessed that the country had 92 Operation Battalion Strategic Group (BTG).

“We believe they have suffered casualties – they have suffered losses,” the official said. “Not all of these BTGs are 100 percent capable.”

Ukrainian and U.S. officials have noted that Russia relies heavily on artillery and air strikes, as opposed to ground forces – most of which have been targeting marijuana and area housing units since the joint Ukrainian operation.

Mariupol has suffered the most in Russia’s war in Ukraine, but defense officials said Friday that Russia is relying heavily on dummy bombs as opposed to precision-guided missiles that could speak to Moscow’s inability to properly replenish its forces.

In the 65 days since the war, more than 1,950 missiles have been fired at Ukrainian targets.