World

ukraine diplomat igor polikha statement on russia ukraine war and india position – Russia-Ukraine War: 137 dead, 316 injured in Ukraine, Ambassador said

21 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
ukraine diplomat igor polikha statement on russia ukraine war and india position – Russia-Ukraine War: 137 dead, 316 injured in Ukraine, Ambassador said
Written by admin
ukraine diplomat igor polikha statement on russia ukraine war and india position – Russia-Ukraine War: 137 dead, 316 injured in Ukraine, Ambassador said

ukraine diplomat igor polikha statement on russia ukraine war and india position – Russia-Ukraine War: 137 dead, 316 injured in Ukraine, Ambassador said

ukraine diplomat igor polikha statement on russia ukraine war and india position – Russia-Ukraine War: 137 dead, 316 injured in Ukraine, Ambassador said

Significantly, Russian troops captured the Chernobyl nuclear plant. Myhailo Podoyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, issued a statement confirming this.

Russia is looking very aggressive in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Let us inform that so far 137 people have lost their lives in Ukraine. At the same time, 316 people are said to be injured in this attack. These deaths include both Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. Ukraine’s Ambassador to India Igor Polikha has said that India’s stand was disappointing.

The envoy said that Kiev is “deeply dissatisfied” with India’s position on the Russian offensive. Regarding India’s support, he said, “I don’t know how many countries of the world are talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin on this issue but Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s position makes me optimistic.”

He said, “Indian External Affairs Minister said that India is closely following the developments in Ukraine. But we are extremely dissatisfied with the current situation. what does this mean? People are being killed, its number may increase. What will happen when hundreds of thousands are killed? We are waiting. We are requesting India to raise a strong voice.

Referring to a large number of Indian students studying in medical colleges of Ukraine, Polikha said that Indian intervention is also needed for the safety of these Indian nationals.

Polikha said, “Ukraine has over 20,000 Indian students. It is also our job to protect and protect your citizens. Soon after India’s request, we tried to help the Indians. Now unfortunately Ukraine’s airspace is closed. I spoke directly to many Indians living in Ukraine.

READ Also  Karate’s Big Question in Its Olympic Debut: Is It a Sport or a Martial Art?

He said, “They are praying for a peaceful solution. And in this matter, not only for Ukraine but also for your citizens, all of us, including the mighty world leader Modi ji, must exert every pressure, do everything possible to stop this aggression.”

Polikha said that I believe that India’s relationship with Russia and Prime Minister Modi’s image can make India meaningful intervention in this matter. We are expecting a more favorable attitude of the Government of India in this crisis situation.

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the military operation was launched to protect the people of the Donbass region, in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. We were left with no other option. At the same time, he warned other countries clearly that if any country interferes in the action of Russia, then its results will not be good.


#ukraine #diplomat #igor #polikha #statement #russia #ukraine #war #india #position #RussiaUkraine #War #dead #injured #Ukraine #Ambassador

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Tracking the nor'easter: The art of the forecast | Weather or Not

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment