ukraine diplomat igor polikha statement on russia ukraine war and india position – Russia-Ukraine War: 137 dead, 316 injured in Ukraine, Ambassador said

Russia is looking very aggressive in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Let us inform that so far 137 people have lost their lives in Ukraine. At the same time, 316 people are said to be injured in this attack. These deaths include both Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. Ukraine’s Ambassador to India Igor Polikha has said that India’s stand was disappointing.

The envoy said that Kiev is “deeply dissatisfied” with India’s position on the Russian offensive. Regarding India’s support, he said, “I don’t know how many countries of the world are talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin on this issue but Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s position makes me optimistic.”

He said, “Indian External Affairs Minister said that India is closely following the developments in Ukraine. But we are extremely dissatisfied with the current situation. what does this mean? People are being killed, its number may increase. What will happen when hundreds of thousands are killed? We are waiting. We are requesting India to raise a strong voice.

Referring to a large number of Indian students studying in medical colleges of Ukraine, Polikha said that Indian intervention is also needed for the safety of these Indian nationals.

Polikha said, “Ukraine has over 20,000 Indian students. It is also our job to protect and protect your citizens. Soon after India’s request, we tried to help the Indians. Now unfortunately Ukraine’s airspace is closed. I spoke directly to many Indians living in Ukraine.

He said, “They are praying for a peaceful solution. And in this matter, not only for Ukraine but also for your citizens, all of us, including the mighty world leader Modi ji, must exert every pressure, do everything possible to stop this aggression.”

Polikha said that I believe that India’s relationship with Russia and Prime Minister Modi’s image can make India meaningful intervention in this matter. We are expecting a more favorable attitude of the Government of India in this crisis situation.

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the military operation was launched to protect the people of the Donbass region, in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. We were left with no other option. At the same time, he warned other countries clearly that if any country interferes in the action of Russia, then its results will not be good.