Ukraine focus shows bias against Black lives, WHO chief says

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanam Ghebreissas on Wednesday urged the world community to focus on the war in Ukraine, questioning “if the world really cares about black and white life equally.”

The head of the agency said in a press briefing that the ongoing state of emergency in Ethiopia, Yemen, Afghanistan and Syria had achieved a “fraction” of global concern for Ukraine.

In March, Tedros – who hails from Ethiopia – said there was “nowhere in the world where the health of millions of people is at greater risk” than in the country’s Tigris region.

Thousands have been killed since the civil war began in November 2020, and the UN refugee agency says more than 3,000 people are fleeing the Tigris in East Sudan every day.

According to the WHO, more than 5.2 million people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, and more than 2.1 million people have been displaced by the conflict.

Earlier this month, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said widespread torture of civilians in the western part of the Tigers amounted to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Tedros said that since a ceasefire was declared in the area three weeks ago, about 2,000 trucks should have been able to bring food, medicine and other necessities. However, only 20 trucks arrived.

“When we talk, people are starving,” he said Says. “This is one of the longest and worst blockades in modern history by both Eritrean and Ethiopian forces.”

While acknowledging that the Ukraine war was of global significance, Tedros wondered if enough attention was being paid to other crises.

“I have to be blunt and honest that the world is not treating the human race the same way,” he said. “Some are more equal than others.”

Tedros, a former Ethiopian health minister and an ethnic Tigrian, called the Tigris situation “tragic” and swept the media for failing to document atrocities there.

Notably, earlier this year, the Ethiopian government accused Tedros of “abusing” him after criticizing the war and the humanitarian crisis.

It claims that Tedros is using his office to “advance his political interests at the expense of Ethiopia” and that he continues to be an active member of the Tigre People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Tedros was Ethiopia’s foreign minister and health minister when the TPLF dominated the country’s ruling coalition.

