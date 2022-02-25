Ukraine forces blow up Kyiv-area bridge to thwart Russian tank advance: report



Ukrainian forces reportedly blew up a bridge about 30 miles north of Kiev on Thursday to block the advance of Russian tanks towards the capital city.

According to Newsweek, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said the country’s air strikes targeted the bridge, which crossed the Teterev River in Ivankev, helping ground forces stop a Russian tank convoy.

Russian ground forces near Kiev: live update

Russia is advancing on Kiev as troops advance from the east, north and south on Thursday, the report said.

Unconfirmed reports say Ukraine has blown up two more bridges, Newsweek reported.

Earlier, Russian troops entered the Obolon district of Kiev, the defense ministry said.

The report said that the offensive effort included Russian troops commanding Ukrainian military vehicles and wearing Ukrainian military uniforms to ease their way into the city.

Tyler O’Neill of Gadget Clock contributed to this story.