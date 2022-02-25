World

Ukraine forces blow up Kyiv-area bridge to thwart Russian tank advance: report

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ukraine forces blow up Kyiv-area bridge to thwart Russian tank advance: report
Written by admin
Ukraine forces blow up Kyiv-area bridge to thwart Russian tank advance: report

Ukraine forces blow up Kyiv-area bridge to thwart Russian tank advance: report

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ukrainian forces reportedly blew up a bridge about 30 miles north of Kiev on Thursday to block the advance of Russian tanks towards the capital city.

According to Newsweek, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said the country’s air strikes targeted the bridge, which crossed the Teterev River in Ivankev, helping ground forces stop a Russian tank convoy.

Russian ground forces near Kiev: live update

Russia is advancing on Kiev as troops advance from the east, north and south on Thursday, the report said.

February 22, 2022 A tank runs along a road in Donetsk, Ukraine.

February 22, 2022 A tank runs along a road in Donetsk, Ukraine.
(Reuters)

Unconfirmed reports say Ukraine has blown up two more bridges, Newsweek reported.

Earlier, Russian troops entered the Obolon district of Kiev, the defense ministry said.

The report said that the offensive effort included Russian troops commanding Ukrainian military vehicles and wearing Ukrainian military uniforms to ease their way into the city.

Tyler O’Neill of Gadget Clock contributed to this story.

#Ukraine #forces #blow #Kyivarea #bridge #thwart #Russian #tank #advance #report

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  8.2-Magnitude Earthquake Off Alaska Prompts Tsunami Warning

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment