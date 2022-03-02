World

Ukraine gov issues war bonds to fund military spending, raises $270 million

2 days ago
The Ukrainian government on Tuesday issued war bonds to finance its defense against a Russian attack, amounting to about 8.1 billion hryvnia (or $ 270 million), officials said.

“The proceeds from the bonds will be used to meet the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces and to ensure uninterrupted provision of the state’s financial needs under war,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a LinkedIn post.

The office has issued two sets of bonds, one with a maturity of 1 year and yielding 11 per cent, the other maturing in two months and yielding 10 per cent, it says.

People take part in a pro-Ukrainian demonstration in Lafayette Park, near the White House in Washington, DC, on February 27, 2022.

(Pete Marovich / Getty Images)

“Under war conditions, the Ministry of Finance ensures that the state’s needs are met, its security, the social security of the population, Ukraine’s macroeconomic and financial stability,” the Foreign Ministry’s office said in a second post.

“Despite the difficult situation due to the military aggression of the Russian Federation, Ukraine’s budget system is fully operational. Ministry of Finance, Treasury., And the National Bank of Ukraine jointly ensures the settlement of all necessary payments, “it added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky answered media questions in Kiev, Ukraine, on Friday.

(Press Office of the President of Ukraine / AP)

Ukraine has partnered with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the EU, Japan and other countries to ensure financial assistance, while many of the same organizations and countries have imposed international sanctions on Russia.

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Force, a volunteer military unit of the armed forces, are training in a park in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday.

(AP / Ephraim Lukatsky)

