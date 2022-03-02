Ukraine has advantages if it gets pulled into urban warfare fight in Kyiv, expert says



According to an urban war expert, Ukrainians will be able to repel Russian attacks if enemy forces arrive in Kiev.

In addition to the military, Ukrainian civilians have taken up arms in the face of Russian military aggression that has so far proved difficult for Moscow to deal with as it fights for air dominance. They don’t need to win a war to defend themselves, says John Spencer, a retired Army major who witnessed the close war in Iraq and worked with the California National Guard as a colonel and director of urban warfare training for it. 40th Infantry Division.

“Russia doesn’t have to lose to win. It just doesn’t have to lose. The goal here is to hold on to what you’ve got,” he told Gadget Clock. “You know the Ukrainians are willing to pay the final price. They have already shown that. Russia is not willing to pay the final price to take Ukraine.”

Currently, a Russian convoy is moving 40 miles toward Kiev and Moscow has stepped up air strikes as it targets large population centers such as Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the northeast. Part of Russia’s doctrine, Spencer says, is to release large quantities of firepower in an effort to create a psychological effect and protect its forces.

As the slow-moving convoy moves closer to the capital, Russia should expect more attacks as it seeks to “soften” enemy targets and further isolate the city.

“You can clearly see that their plan is to dislodge the army from all of eastern Ukraine and to further disintegrate the capital,” Spencer said. “The sole purpose of the 40-mile convoy is to isolate and infiltrate the capital.”

If Russia surrounds the city, it could cut off Ukrainian fighters from the inside, forcing them to stay in the West for a long time without reinforcements and supplies because they are fighting block by block, Spencer said. However, attacking a city versus an open area requires several times more troops than in any other environment, Spencer said.

Citing U.S. Army doctrine, he noted that it usually takes five attackers per defender. Because of the terrain, cities are also good for strengthening defense plans.

Despite being outgun, Ukrainians can be effective in dense, urban terrain if they use their firepower and surveillance in a smart way, he said.

“The amount of combat power and troops you need to carry out such an operation is not what the Ukrainian army would have if the Ukrainians had properly defended it,” Spencer said.

Since the attack began, video and news reports have shown that Russian forces attacked, destroyed their equipment and captured some soldiers. Spencer said the convoy heading to Kiev was probably tasked with capturing the capital, which could be a large-scale attack.

In a Twitter thread that went viral over the weekend, he gave a crash course on a number of strategies for self-defense of civilian defenders, including creating roadblocks and obstructions on the streets and fighting in places where they could take cover instead of exposing themselves. Open area, some urban terrain offers plenty.

He says part of Ukraine’s success is due to their determination but also to Russia’s failure.

“The Russians have made a very bad decision,” he said. “To believe that in a few days they can take Ukraine is a matter of pride.”