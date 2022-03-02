World

Ukraine has been attacked but why is Russia’s Air Force not taking part in the war, know what experts are saying

1 day ago
Ukraine-Russia War: The war between Russia-Ukraine continues for the seventh day. Defense experts agree that Russia is not fighting the war with its full potential as it only needs to change power in Ukraine.

7 days have passed since the war between Russia and Ukraine and the war is still on. The President of Ukraine has been saying time and again that we will not surrender to Russia. There is still no hope of ending the war soon because Ukraine is also fighting with all its might. Experts also have different opinions on the Russo-Ukraine war. During the Russo-Ukraine War, there was not much activity in the air from the Russian side. Experts believe the reason for this is that Russia wants the citizens of Ukraine to leave and not harm them.

According to an India Today report, Major General Ashok Kumar (retd) admits that, “Russia is not attacking with all its might because it is concerned about civilian casualties. For this reason his initial progress was not rapid. The kind of firepower that Russia has can affect Ukraine in a big way. But as far as Russia is concerned, their attention was not towards the local population, but the pro-Russian wanted to change the power there. Because Ukraine joining the European Union will have serious security implications for Russia.

Major Samar Toor, a former army officer, admits that, “They are giving time to the people to go, the public was doing the blockade. Ukrainian forces will also be ready to respond once they are ready for a ground attack.”

READ Also  India's Limit on Syringe Exports Hobbles Global Covid Vaccinations

On the other hand, former Indian Army officer Lt Gen Rakesh Sharma (retd) admits that, “The Russian Armed Forces at this time lack the capacity to expand the conflict in the western sector. Precise targeting and night firing have shown drawbacks. There is also a political end game that rests on the Dnieper River in the north and includes three ports in the south.

Defense Minister of Ukraine While sharing a photo regarding the loss to Rasiya, she tweeted and wrote, “This is only an indicative estimate. But it shows the position of the occupant well. The enemy’s morale is broken, he is in agony. The occupiers are firing on civilians, because Ukrainians with weapons are too strong for Russia. Ukraine will win.”


