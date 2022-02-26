Ukraine: Hours of foot march in the midst of severe cold, yet the Polish government is not allowing them to cross the border – Indian students narrated their painful tales Rahi border

In the ongoing conflict between Russia-Ukraine, the lives of Indian students have come to an end. The students going to study in Ukraine are facing the crisis of bitter winter along with war, and there is also a cloud of uncertainty about the future. Students are somehow reaching the border of Poland for safe haven and transit. It is a different matter that the situation is even more chaotic on this border where people are not being allowed to cross the border. There is a crowd of people seeking safe shelter.

According to the Indian Express news, several Indian students are trapped in a hostel building in Kiev, Ukraine. They are watching the bombings happen. They hear sirens over and over and are switching between rooms and underground bunkers. They are praying for their safety. Although the border with Poland is relatively safe from bombing, the situation in the Ukrainian city of Kiev is dire with rocket attacks and bombings.

Ashok, who is pursuing MBBS from the National Medical University of Horbachevsky Ternopil, said that there are thousands of Indian students in Ukraine who are in the shadow of panic and anxiety in the current situation and are facing difficulties in getting out from there. He says that he is not ready to face these situations at all. They want to reach back home somehow.

He said- We were told that Poland would allow us to enter, so we ran and reached there. We paid rent which was seven to eight times more. Some paid 20 times more rent to reach the limit. There was a traffic jam so we had to walk about 20 kms. Somehow we reached a place near Seema at 3 am on Saturday. Since then everyone is standing in the queue. We are not being allowed to cross the border. He told that they are stranded at a distance of about three kilometers from the border.

Nikhil Kumar, who studies in Lviv, said that many students have reached the border of Poland, but there is no help for the students trapped in Kiev. We want safe passage to the border and the Indian Embassy should arrange it. I tried several times but the helpline provided by the embassy could not be reached. I also shared my details on WhatsApp This message has been viewed but no response has been received.

She said that we are getting regular updates from friends and others in WhatsApp groups. Our family members are trying their level best to coordinate with us and the authorities to ensure our safe return. Due to heavy traffic jam, they had to walk about 20 kms to reach near the border.