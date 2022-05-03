Ukraine intelligence says Russia’s war may end in September



Russia could seek to end its war in Ukraine within four months, according to the Kiev Defense Ministry’s intelligence service, which said on Tuesday it believed Moscow had set a deadline of September.

“There is information in the occupying forces that the so-called ‘special military operation’ is scheduled for September 2022,” the ministry said.

Russia’s deadly war has been raging for nearly 70 days, with Moscow concentrating all its efforts in eastern and southern Ukraine after its forces failed to occupy Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to justify his illegal aggression by claiming that Russian forces are working to “uncorrect” and liberate the territories he claims to be oppressed by Ukraine.

NATO allies and Ukrainian officials have vehemently rejected any attempt by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to carry out his brutal campaign because he is Jewish and democratically elected.

Defense officials fear Putin’s main goal is to share the border with Russia with the territories in eastern Ukraine, Russia-occupied Crimea – which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

But Putin’s ambitions have spread beyond the eastern Donbass region, and a Russian general announced last month that Moscow would seek to take over southern Ukraine, which sits on the shores of the Black Sea – a move that would give Russia seaport dominance.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that Mariupol continued to be pushed by Russian forces and claimed they were conducting a “major clean-up” to free the city from casualties.

The death toll in Ukraine has risen to 3,000, the United Nations has said

“The Russians are searching for and destroying the bodies of the dead,” the ministry said. “To do this, there are three mobile crematoriums in the city from April 15.”

Mariupol is one of the most affected cities in Ukraine.

The strategically important port city will not only build bridges to the southeast from Russian-controlled territory, but will effectively help Russia to pinch the Donbass region by pushing troops through the south and north.

Russia has made no major military progress in Donbass. But Ukraine’s intelligence service said Tuesday that Moscow had instructed private enterprises in the Rostov region of Russia – which borders Ukraine’s eastern front – to make seals and stamps for the “occupying administration” in Mariupol.

“Ordered stamps and seals contain inscriptions: ‘Russia, Donbass Republic, Mariupol, military-civilian administration’,” the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry added that the list of “new” features includes educational institutions, hospitals, police, registry offices and administrative institutions, although most of them have now been completely destroyed by Russian forces, “the defense ministry added.

Similar measures are believed to be working in the Kherson region and will be launched in June – an area where officials have warned for weeks that Russia will also try to join.