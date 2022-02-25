Ukraine invasion: Anti-Russia protests reported in Taiwan in solidarity against attack



According to local reports and social media, protesters gathered in Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, on Friday to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as the second day of the tragedy unfolded in the Eastern European country.

The Taiwan Digital Diplomacy Association announced on Twitter that a small group of protesters had gathered in front of the Moscow-Taipei Coordination Commission’s representative office from 4pm to 6pm local time to show solidarity with Ukraine.

“Today, a group of Ukrainians, Belarusians, Kazakhs and Russians will gather in front of the Mobility Association’s representative office in Taiwan to protest the Russian attack and to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” the group had previously tweeted. Day, according to an automatically generated translation.

Protesters carry flags and hold signboards that read, “Support Ukraine,” “Farewell to Russia,” “We do not call for war,” and “We are all Ukrainian today,” according to photos tweeted by others. Radio Free Asia And Twitter users aloganaloguepizza.

The group plans to return to the office to protest from 12 noon to 2 pm local time on Saturday.

“This is the country where some of my family lives. This is the country for which my Ukrainian grandfather fought in World War II,” Alex Khomenko, who hosted the event, told Taiwan Plus News. “Thanks, you know in some way, he didn’t like seeing this day. If he did, it would blow his mind that a fratricidal war is happening.”

Taiwan’s existence as a democracy, denying a more powerful authoritarian government, has drawn a spotlight in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as an independent, democratic country with a much larger, more influential neighbor.

Taiwan, an island of 23 million people, about 160 kilometers or 100 miles off the east coast of China, is self-governing, but China claims it. The decades-old problem has intensified since independence-loving President Xi Jinping took over Taiwan’s leadership in 2016, and China has stepped up military pressure on the island, sending ships and fighter jets to nearby waters.

Taiwan announced on Friday that it would join the global sanctions against Russia, although it did not elaborate on what those measures would be.

“We can’t sit on the sidelines when a big power teases a small neighbor,” said Wang Ting-yu, a lawmaker from Tsai’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party. Wrote on Twitter.

Friday marked the second day of Russian military aggression in Ukraine, with the Kremlin advancing on the capital city of Kiev, which is slowly recovering from airstrikes and raids from within.

Photographs taken from the ground show the devastation caused by the attack, which took place just days before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat became a reality.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.