Ukraine invasion: Hundreds of Russia, Putin protesters take to NYC streets amid attacks



Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of New York City on Thursday to protest Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s attack on the Eastern European country of Ukraine, a photograph shows.

Protests erupted in various parts of the city, with approximately 500+ protesters marching from Times Square toward the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation. They then proceeded to the United Nations along Lexington Avenue, located at Dag Hammerskold Plaza on East Manhattan’s 47th Street.

In their slogans, they shouted “Get your hands off Ukraine,” “Stop Russia now,” “Stand with Ukraine,” and “Support Ukraine.” Some have even sung the national anthem of Ukraine.

Sul, who is Ukrainian, said he joined the protest on Thursday because “I need to be with the people.”

“I couldn’t stay home alone and do nothing. I tried to call my family in Ukraine – it’s basically impossible because people are being disconnected from the internet, and I can’t handle it sitting at home,” he said. Gadget Clock. “I have to stand with the people, stand with them, stand with Ukraine.”

Sul said his parents are still in Ukraine and his brothers are in the military.

So far, Ukraine’s health minister, Oleh Layashko, has said that more than 50 people have been killed and more than 160 injured in the Russian attack.

The protests took place during President Biden’s address to the nation on Russia’s overt attacks.

During his speech, Biden announced that he had ordered new sanctions aimed at Russia, but had stopped taking tougher measures, saying that the Russian leader had “chosen this war” and that Russia would bear the consequences.

The sanctions target Russian banks, oligarchs and the high-tech sector, Biden said. The United States and its allies will block the assets of four major Russian banks, impose export controls and approve oligarchs.

Biden also said that the United States would deploy additional forces to Germany, which is not a member of the defense establishment, to strengthen NATO after the invasion of Ukraine. An estimated 7,000 additional U.S. troops will be sent.

Despite Ukraine’s appeal, Biden has stopped imposing the most severe possible sanctions on Russia, including the exclusion of SWIFT from the payment system, which allows money to be transferred from bank to bank around the world.

