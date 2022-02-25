World

Ukraine invasion: Lawmakers push White House to oust Russia from UN Security Council

Ukraine invasion: Lawmakers push White House to oust Russia from UN Security Council
Ukraine invasion: Lawmakers push White House to oust Russia from UN Security Council

Ukraine invasion: Lawmakers push White House to oust Russia from UN Security Council

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Mountain lawmakers plan to raise a resolution Monday calling on President Biden to use the US role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council to remove Russia from the top governing body.

The council was formed after WWII and has five permanent members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States – all allied against the Axis Powers.

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has made ‘limited progress’, forces launch attacks on KIV: Live Update

According to photos shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, several buildings in Starbilsk in the Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine showed significant damage due to the shelling.

(State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

But in the wake of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, world leaders have gathered this week to condemn the Kremlin’s actions – with the notable exception of China.

“It’s a long shot,” Nick Stewart, a spokeswoman for Rep. Claudia Tenny, who told RNY, who drafted the resolution, told Gadget Clock. “Just because Russia has the will and the will to do something does not mean that you should not do it.”

Stuart said the proposal would create another layer of pressure on Russia to stop its illegal aggression in Ukraine – a strategy that the UN Security Council would follow on Friday when it condemns Russia’s behavior and votes in a separate resolution calling for an immediate withdrawal from Ukraine.

The House resolution has received bipartisan support, but it is unclear how the White House will choose to act in a non-binding call to action.

READ Also  The first New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square didn't include a ball drop, but something more dangerous

UN Security Council calls on Russia to suspend uranium enrichment

People are looking at the damage after the rocket attack in Kiev, Ukraine, on Friday, February 25, 2022.

(AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti))

Stuart said the resolution was aimed at “deeply deceiving” Russia’s continued position as a permanent member of the international body responsible for defending the world order.

The House resolution argues that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggressive behavior against Ukraine “poses”[s] “Direct threats to international peace and security” and “operation.”[s] Contrary to its responsibilities and obligations as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. “

The document further states that Russia’s actions not only violated Ukraine’s sovereignty but also “destabilized the security of the European continent.”

The House resolution called on the Biden administration to lobby Russia to consider ousting other sitting members of the Security Council from the governing body.

