Ukraine invasion: NATO deploying Response Force for first time to counter Putin



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had threatened to withdraw troops from member states or face repercussions.

“It has surpassed Ukraine,” Stoltenberg warned. “This is how Russia is actually challenging the core values ​​for our security. It then warns that NATO should withdraw all its forces and infrastructure from about half of our members.”

“They have said that if we do not do that, if we do not meet their demands, they will call what we call ‘military-technological consequences’,” he added.

The leader of the 30-member alliance said that in response to the threat, NATO had for the first time deployed its response force for joint security.

Stoltenberg said the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany are among the NATO nations that have the deployment and leadership elements to assist the Response Force.

“We have to take it seriously,” he said.

The NATO chief also reiterated earlier warnings that a cyber attack could trigger a unified response from the alliance, but said that the exact conditions surrounding such an attack remained deliberately vague.

“Under Article Five of the Washington Treaty, an attack on one person would be considered an attack on all,” he said. “Cybertacks can trigger Article Five, but we’ve never been in a position where we have the privilege of determining exactly when we trigger Article Five.”

Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine this week has been widely condemned, and the United States, 27 members of the European Union and all G7 countries have imposed heavy sanctions in an effort to counter Moscow’s aggression.

But Putin only escalated his offensive, and Stoltenberg said he made it clear that his “objectives are not limited to Ukraine.”

The Secretary-General stressed the importance of increasing support for other former Soviet countries, such as Georgia and Moldova, which could be targeted by subsequent Russia.

“We are facing a new normal situation in European security where Russia is openly competing against European security orders and using force to pursue its objectives,” he said. “There should be no room for miscalculations or misunderstandings – we will do what we have to do to protect and defend every inch of every ally and NATO territory.”