Ukraine invasion: Odesa, country’s 3rd-largest city, braces as Russian warships depart from Crimea



Violence over Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has not yet reached Odessa, the country’s third-largest city, but was led by Vladimir Putin’s navy there on Wednesday night.

Several Russian warships sailed from Crimea to Odessa. An amphibious attack could come as early as Thursday, U.S. officials told Gadget Clock.

It comes as Russian forces invade the waters of the cities of Kherson and Mariupol.

In Odessa, a city of an estimated one million people on the southern coast of Ukraine, supermarkets ran out of supplies a few days ago, according to Kate, a 24-year-old local manager who asked to keep her last name secret due to security concerns. Scale attack in his country.

He shared pictures of empty supermarket shelves. Although he said he had stockpiled food and water, he did not see an opportunity to replenish it.

“I went to the store to replenish our supplies,” he told Gadget Clock Digital. “But the shelves are empty. The warehouses are empty. New supplies are impossible now.”

He spent last week waiting for an air raid siren to sound, when they exploded, rushing to a fallout shelter. There is a curfew in the city at 6 pm.

She lives with her cat and her boyfriend, who are medically unfit to serve in Ukraine’s defense forces, but they remain in Odessa, where he estimates that only 20% of the population remains.

He said the Russian offensive had intensified on Wednesday and had lost contact with besieged Kharkiv and Kiev friends earlier in the week.

“No one else contacted,” he said. “And there’s an explanation: for days now, Kharkiv and Kyiv have been shelled.”

Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of targeting civilians with artillery and air strikes in both cities.

In Kharkiv, according to the city mayor, a family of five died in their car fire. Four more people came out of a bomb shelter for water and were killed by another bomb.

And in Kiev, a Russian missile attack on a civilian TV tower killed at least five people near the Babin Years Holocaust memorial.

Militia members told Gadget Clock Digital on Wednesday that a Russian rocket aimed at Ukrainian army general staff was intercepted by Kiev’s air defenses – a fragment of the wreckage sent to the city’s crowded central train station. The area was packed a few hours ago with hundreds of women, children and elderly residents hoping to flee before the expected Russian attack.

“We had a gunfight today,” Kate said Wednesday evening. “There have been five explosions, but not yet in the infrastructure. The siren sounded about 10 times.”

