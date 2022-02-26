World

Ukraine invasion: Russia ‘increasingly frustrated’ by lack of momentum: US defense official

10 seconds ago
Ukraine invasion: Russia 'increasingly frustrated' by lack of momentum: US defense official
Ukraine invasion: Russia ‘increasingly frustrated’ by lack of momentum: US defense official

Ukraine invasion: Russia ‘increasingly frustrated’ by lack of momentum: US defense official

As Ukraine enters its third day of Russian bombardment following President Vladimir Putin’s attack this week, a senior defense official said on Saturday that Moscow was “increasingly frustrated” by the lack of momentum.

“We have indications that the Russians are becoming increasingly frustrated in the last 24 hours, especially in the northern part of Ukraine, due to their lack of speed,” said a senior defense official. “We also see indications of effective resistance from Ukraine.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, two cars were set on fire on a road in Kiev, Ukraine, and Ukrainian troops took up position outside a military facility.

On Saturday, February 26, 2022, two cars were set on fire on a road in Kiev, Ukraine, and Ukrainian troops took up position outside a military facility.
(AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

“Based on what we have observed, we continue to believe that this resistance is more than what the Russians expected,” the official added.

Russian forces have entered Ukraine from the north, south and east, and defense officials believe Putin is trying to encircle the capital, Kiev.

Russia launched a successful amphibious attack from the Azov Sea on Friday and its forces have continued to advance, but defense officials say Russia has not been able to achieve air superiority or control any Ukrainian city.

Despite efforts to advance, Russian forces were unable to successfully enter Kiev and remained about 20 miles outside the city.

Ukraine-Russia war: Kiev still standing 3 days, Zelensky refuses to leave the country

On February 26, 2022, near an apartment building damaged by the recent shootings in Kiev, Ukraine, people are covering it as the sound of an air raid siren.

On February 26, 2022, near an apartment building damaged by the recent shootings in Kiev, Ukraine, people are covering it as the sound of an air raid siren.
(Reuters / Gleb Garanich)

READ Also  Self-defense classes preparing Chinatown residents for the rise in violent crimes

Although the official noted that the situation in Ukraine is a “battlefield” and remains “very dynamic and will change from hour to hour.”

Of the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense Saturday said Putin’s primary goal was to occupy Kiev, but said strong Ukrainian resistance and logistical difficulties had hampered Russian progress.

The overnight clashes in Kiev are believed to have been led by a small number of former Russian subversive groups.

Occasional Internet disruptions continue in Ukraine, and civilian homes have been severely damaged by Russian shelling and explosives.

The UK Ministry of Defense says Russian troops are “bypassing” areas with large populations and instead “leaving forces behind to encircle and isolate them”.

Defense officials estimate that more than 150 percent of Russia’s 150,000 troops had joined forces with Ukraine over the months leading up to the attack, with more than 50 percent of those troops already in Ukraine.

President Biden has approved a further $ 350 million in military aid to Ukraine to help it continue its fight against Russian incursions – pushing US defense aid to Kiev to $ 1 billion last year.

On the morning of February 26, 2022, Ukrainian service members were seen at the scene of a battle with a Russian expedition in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine.

On the morning of February 26, 2022, Ukrainian service members were seen at the scene of a battle with a Russian expedition in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine.
(Via SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP Getty Images)

The aid will come in the form of anti-armor, small arms, various weapons, body armor and “equipment related to supporting Ukraine’s frontline defenders,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters Saturday.

“We, together with our allies and partners, stand together to expedite security assistance in Ukraine,” Kirby said. “Our commitment and delivery continue as a sign of our unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

READ Also  LA Mayor Eric Garcetti blows off mask controversy: 'This isn't a real story'


