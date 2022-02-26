Ukraine invasion: Russian conscripts reportedly forced to sign military contracts, losing contact with family



Parents of Russian conscripts who say they have lost contact with their loved ones are urging Kremlin officials to respond to concerns about where their family members have been sent to, forcing them to sign an agreement to fight as part of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. , According to the report.

Olga Larkina, director of the Committee on the Mothers of Russian Soldiers, spoke to Medusa, a Russian investigative news outlet, describing how Russian recruits – who meet the requirements for military enlistment – were pressured, or sometimes even forced, to sign a military agreement to become Russian soldiers.

“Mothers are telling us that their sons have called them and are forcing them to sign contracts. We believe it is wrong to force a recruit to be a contract soldier,” Larkina said, according to the translated article. “The parents who contacted us told us that their sons had been captured by military officers, stamped, and that’s it – now they’re contract soldiers.”

Russian law states that an employer interested in signing a contract may do so after three months. The process of transferring a soldier from conscription to contract service often takes several months, but officials are reportedly avoiding action.

Those contracted troops were sent to parts of Ukraine as part of the Kremlin’s offensive efforts, and families lost contact with them, the report claimed.

Larkina said she did not know how the troops were being forced to sign the agreement.

“I’m terrified – where’s my child? I’ve tried to call the phones he called and all of them have been turned off. My child says that even the captain’s phone has been confiscated,” a mother identified using the name. Aliona “told Meduja. “I feel terrible. I need the kids not to be there [back in] Where they were drafted, not this hell. “

Larkina said the committee of mothers of soldiers has since reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry, the military prosecutor’s office and the military leadership to determine whether they have been forced to sign the agreement. He said they never received a direct answer, according to the report.

“They said we had to call the commanding officer of the military unit where the situation was taking place, for which all responsibility for the personnel rests with the unit’s commanding officer, but it is impossible to contact the commanding officer,” Larkina said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent troops to Ukraine after he denied for weeks that he wanted to do so, all the while building a force of about 200,000 troops on the country’s borders.

Putin claims that the West has failed to take Russia’s security concerns seriously about the Western military alliance that Ukraine wants to join NATO. However, he also denounced Ukraine’s right to exist as an independent state.

Putin has not announced his final plans for Ukraine, but Western officials say he is determined to overthrow the Ukrainian government and replace it with its own regime, redrawing Europe and reviving the effects of the Cold War era in Moscow.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. “Due to severe logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance, the pace of Russian progress has temporarily slowed down,” said Britain’s defense ministry.

A senior U.S. defense official said Saturday that more than half of Russia’s combat forces have entered Ukraine along the border with Ukraine and that Russia has had to provide more fuel and other aid units inside Ukraine than initially expected.

Ukraine’s health minister reported on Saturday that 198 people, including three children, had been killed and more than 1,000 injured in Europe’s biggest land war since World War II. It is unclear whether the figures include both military and civilian casualties.

