Ukraine invasion: Russian convoy captured in satellite images much longer than previously reported, firm says



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A 40-mile-long column of Russian military vehicles circled the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, on Monday, showing satellite images – and it was about 40 miles long.

Pictures from Colorado-based Maxar Technologies show a long line of Russian ground forces as they make their way to Kiev, where Russian forces stop about 17 miles outside the city on Monday.

Earlier reports said the convoy had been extended to 17 miles, but authorities had revised the total since Monday.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Separately, Maxar told Reuters on Monday that other images showed additional Russian military resources in Belarus, a Kremlin ally within 20 miles of the Ukrainian border.

According to Manoj Mahajan, an associate professor at Stony Brook University in New York, PhD and a former defense official with a background in satellite imagery, the images show armored vehicles, artillery, support vehicles and logistical supplies. In some places, he said, he saw Russian soldiers in awe.

“It simply shows how serious Russia is and how ruthless its military is,” he said. “It simply came to our notice then.

Afghan refugees fleeing fighting in Ukraine

U.S. and UK intelligence analysts say Russia appears to be facing tougher resistance than expected from Ukraine’s defense forces – at least in the early stages of the offensive, which is nearing its sixth day.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier this week, with Putin claiming that the move was a precautionary measure against the Ukrainian threat. The White House warned earlier this month that U.S. intelligence had “predicted” an attack.

Ukraine war: Meta says it will limit Russian state-owned media RT and Sputnik to attack Europe

Ukraine has put up a heroic defense in the face of irresistible power – but few experts hope it will disappoint Putin, who has a larger army and more resources. Attacks on infrastructure can be intensified as a way to overcome resistance.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday rejected a proposal by the United States to withdraw, instead urging Western powers to increase their aid.

“The fight is here,” he said, according to a translation of his remarks. “I need ammunition, not rides.”

The government has also handed out thousands of automatic rifles to civilians and is sharing flyers on its official social media accounts explaining how to attack Russian tanks with Molotov cocktails.

Russia, however, has a large, well-equipped and well-trained military.

Trey Inst of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.