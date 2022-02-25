Ukraine invasion: Russian forces have mobile crematorium that can ‘evaporate’ soldiers killed in attacks



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russia’s weapons and equipment cache includes a mobile crematorium, which is mounted on a vehicle and can be deployed if needed during an ongoing, destructive attack in Ukraine, Gadget Clock has confirmed.

The mobile crematorium was found among Russian troops who, led by President Vladimir Putin, continued their advance into the neighboring country, The Telegraph reported and Gadget Clock confirmed.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told the Telegraph that the mobile crematorium could be used as a way to reduce the presence of Russian military casualties. The footage taken in 2014 gives a glimpse of the equipment and its capabilities

Live update: Kiev mayor issues serious update on Russian troops approaching

Russian forces advanced Friday in an attempt to seize the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, in what appears to be a siege of the country following a series of airstrikes.

Kiev’s progress is seen as an attempt to replace the Ukrainian president with a Kremlin-friendly regime.

Ukrainian guards have called on Russian troops to “go away” on viral audio

The pre-dawn blast shook Kiev and there were reports of gunfire in parts of the city, while the Ukrainian military said a group of Russian spies and saboteurs had been spotted on the outskirts of the capital. Police have told people not to leave the central subway station because of gunfire in the area.

Warning: The images below are graphic in nature

The attack, expected by the West in a matter of weeks, is the largest in Europe since World War II. It could also paint a picture of the emergence of a new “Iron Curtain” between the West and Russia, with global reactions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for defense assistance and tougher sanctions on Russia. President Biden was scheduled to meet with fellow NATO leaders at a virtual summit on Friday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says it is receiving increasing reports of civilian casualties, with at least 25 people killed, most of them due to shelling and airstrikes. “Statistics, we fear, could be much higher,” said Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the agency. And so far at least 102 people have been reported injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.