Ukraine invasion: Video purportedly shows tank running over moving car



A video circulating on social media shows a tank moving over a civilian vehicle in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

The tank, which some social media users speculated was Russian, was seen crushing it across multiple traffic lanes before it ran over a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The armored vehicle was then seen overturning.

Sky News has verified the authenticity of the videos.

Warning: graphic video

The incident took place in Kiev’s Obolon district, Ukrainian journalist Alexander Khebet tweeted, with footage taken from a distance in a high-rise building.

A few more videos were posted online from various convenience points to the astonishment of the viewers.

“In Ukraine, a Russian tank passed over a civilian vehicle. Horrible footage,” tweeted Frank Vyachorka, Belarusian elected official and senior adviser to human rights activist Svetlana Sikhanowskiar. “My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine.”

Another video shows a group of people trying to pull a man out of the rubble. They were seen hitting the car and trying to open it as soon as a man appeared inside.

He was found alive but the extent of his injuries was unclear. Although some speculated that the tank was Russian and the driver lost control, Gadget Clock did not confirm this.

Russian and Ukrainian forces are engaged in hostilities as Moscow attempts to occupy Kiev. On Thursday, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry asked citizens via Twitter to inform authorities about the movements of any enemy troops and to use the Molotov cocktail to “neutralize the occupiers.”