Ukraine invasion: Was Biden too quick to evacuate US embassy in Kyiv? Experts weigh in



President Biden The U.S. embassy in Kiev was quickly shut down due to the Russian attack Ukraine But there is debate over whether this was the right foreign policy move.

The United States closed its embassy on February 14. 10 days later the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February.

Several experts emphasized the president’s move to close shops in Kiev so quickly, but were divided over whether the move was prudent or a sign of weakness.

James J. Carafano, vice president of the Conservative Heritage Foundation, told Gadget Clock Digital that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin saw the move as a “sign of weakness.”

“Honestly, the U.S. response was largely created by the catastrophe of withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Carafano said in an email Monday. “The administration is approaching the crisis in Ukraine with a growing, risk-averse response.

“They wanted to be captured with photos of the moment, like Saigon, as they were leaving Kiev,” Carafano continued. “There is no question that Putin could better explain this approach as a sign of weakness.”

Meanwhile, Matthew Cronig, a Georgetown professor of government and foreign services, called the decision a “hard call” in an email to Gadget Clock Digital on Monday, but said he believed Biden’s move was a prudent move.

“This is a tough challenge. On the one hand, it would be good to have the US embassy in Kiev open as a show of American support and confidence in the Ukrainian government, as it stands against Russian aggression,” said Kroenig, a member of the Vandenberg Coalition’s advisory board.

“On the other hand, forcing US diplomats to stay on the battlefield without adequate protection would be irresponsible to risk their lives,” he continued. “We all remember the Benghazi incident as an example of what could go wrong if diplomatic security is not a priority.”

“It was a wise and prudent move to move forward and close the US embassy in Kiev,” Kroenig said.

“The lives of US diplomats are more important than symbolic demonstrations of support for the Ukrainians,” he added. “After all, I’m sure [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky values ​​our Stinger and Javelin more than our diplomats for the challenges they face at the moment. “

Kroenig’s colleague Nathan Sales, a member of the Vandenberg Coalition’s advisory board and former acting under-secretary of state, agreed that the decision to close our embassy in the Ukrainian capital was “regrettable” but “necessary for our diplomats at the front.”

“The Russian army is fighting dirty. Look at the killings in Syria and you will get an idea of ​​what the Kremlin is capable of in Ukraine,” Sales said in an email Monday. “We are already seeing reports that Russian forces are indiscriminately invading civilian areas across the country, and we cannot simply expose our people to that risk.”

“It will be a strong gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, leaving behind a small group of volunteers to run our embassy and be involved with the Ukrainian government,” he continued.

Ukraine has been at war for almost a week since the Russian invasion began under Putin’s direction.

The United States began closing the Kyiv embassy as Russian forces advanced on the Ukrainian border.

Since the Russian invasion of Kiev, the United States and other countries have imposed economic sanctions that have crippled the ruble and reduced its value by less than a penny.