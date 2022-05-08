Ukraine launched ‘successful’ counteroffensive in Kharkiv, could push to Russia’s border: US think tank



Ukrainian forces are successfully counter-attacking Kharkiv and could soon push Russian troops across the Russian border, according to a US think tank.

The Washington DC-based group Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said Saturday that Russian forces were retreating from the northeastern Kharkiv region and had significantly destroyed several bridges in an attempt to launch a “successful Ukrainian invasion.”

“Troops usually destroy bridges if they decide most of the time that they will not try to cross the river on the other side; Russian forces are therefore unlikely to launch an operation to retake the northeastern suburbs of Kharkiv liberated by Ukrainian forces in the near future,” the report said. Done.

Ukraine’s military success in Kharkiv could force Russian forces to make strategic changes, which could prevent Kharkiv from providing the necessary reinforcements to other regions, the report said.

Although this potential strengthening may not be enough for Russia to regain control of the region, it added.

“Given the current rate of progress in Ukraine, Russian forces cannot prevent Ukrainian forces from reaching the Russian border, even with additional reinforcements,” the ISW report said.

“The Ukrainian counter-attack demonstrates Ukraine’s committed capabilities and could set the stage for a more aggressive operation in the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast,” the report continued.

In southeastern Ukraine, Russian military forces have occupied Mariupol and could soon annex Kherson or declare the region’s independence from Ukraine, as Donetsk and Luhansk did, according to ISW reports.

“According to all indications, Russian forces will in the near future announce the annexation of the Kherson People’s Republic, or perhaps the Kherson Oblast, and are tightening the occupation of Mariupol,” the report continued. “In both Kherson and Mariupol, Russian forces are reported to be increasing their security presence.”

Kherson’s pro-Russian politicians are also campaigning for the region to “try to become the subject of Russia,” which the report concludes would be “similar to anything close to Crimea in terms of the pace of development.”