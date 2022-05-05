World

Ukraine launches ‘United24’ fundraising platform for war aid, Zelenskyy says

1 day ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Thursday that his government had launched a new online fundraising platform that he said would help his country “stop the war Russia has started and rebuild what Russia has destroyed.”

The platform, titled United 24, said on its website that any grant would be “transferred to the official account of the National Bank of Ukraine and allocated by the designated ministries to meet the most pressing needs”, which it identified as defense and demining, medical assistance. And the reconstruction of Ukraine.

“Together we have the power to stop the war that Russia has started and to rebuild what Russia has destroyed. Together we can help defeat the independence dictatorship,” Zelensky said in a video message posted on his website.

In this photo, published by the Press Office of the President of Ukraine on Sunday, May 1, 2022, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Kyiv, Ukraine, for his meeting with the Speaker of the House of Ukraine Nancy Pelosi on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

(Press Office of the President of Ukraine via AP)

“Today, Ukraine is fighting not only for its own independence, but for the independence of the entire democratic world,” he added. “We will always remember your contribution to the victory of Ukraine, the victory of independence.”

Requests for grants – which can be made even in cryptocurrencies – are being made while the United States and Europe are providing billions of dollars in security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

A man carries a chair outside an office on the ground floor of an apartment building destroyed by night shells in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 5th.

(AP / Andrei Andrienko)

“You can donate with one click from any country in the world. Join United24! Tell your friends about the initiative,” Zelenskyy said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

A view of buildings destroyed by shelling in Borodianka, Ukraine, Monday, May 2.

(Reuters / Johra Bensemara / TPX Image of the Day)

Russia’s war with Ukraine has now lasted 71 days.

