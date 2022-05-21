Ukraine leader Zelenskyy proposes deal on Russia compensation



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed an settlement with allies to lock down Russian compensation for the devastation brought on by the Russian army’s invasion of Ukraine.

The leader mentioned Friday that an settlement would present international locations that plan to take aggressive motion in opposition to others that they should pay for his or her actions.

“We invite companion international locations to signal a multilateral settlement and create a system that ensures that those that have suffered because of Russian actions can obtain compensation for all losses,” he mentioned in a video tackle.

Nations that signal such agreements could have their Russian funds and belongings confiscated, earlier than being directed to a particular compensation fund.

“Will probably be truthful. And, Russia will really feel the burden of each missile, each bomb, each shell that has been fired at us,” he mentioned.

Russia ought to be paid to destroy each house, faculty, hospital and enterprise, Zelensky mentioned.

On Saturday, Zelensky mentioned the UN and the Worldwide Committee of the Purple Cross had instructed Russian President Vladimir Putin to take away his “mountain of corpses” from Ukraine.

“They’ve left their army,” Zelensky mentioned in an interview with a Ukrainian information outlet. “They had been dying, however they did not listen. I used to be just lately instructed they had been simply pondering of taking the physique.

“When the warfare began … they pretended there have been no our bodies,” he added. “The United Nations and the Purple Cross have mentioned – take these baggage. Mountains of their army corpses.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has displaced tens of millions of Ukrainians and injured 1000’s extra – though official figures put the quantity decrease than the precise quantity.

President Biden on Saturday signed an emergency allocation invoice from South Korea, giving a 40 billion help bundle to Ukraine.

Following the give up of Ukrainian forces on the Azovstal metal plant, Russia is now claiming that Mariupol is totally beneath its management.

Gadget Clock’ Kathleen McFaul, Lawrence Richard, The Related Press and Reuters contributed to this report.