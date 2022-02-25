Ukraine leader Zelenskyy says he’s Russia’s ‘target No. 1’



Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said early Friday that Russia had named him “the number one target” and that his family was the second most attacked in the country.

Zelensky said in a video address that he was in the capital, Kiev, when his family was evacuated to an unknown location, BBC News reported.

He says Russia “wants to destroy Ukraine politically by removing the head of state.”

“I’m in the government quarters with the others,” Zelensky said.

“The enemy has nominated me as the number one target and my family as the number two target,” he added, according to the BBC.

Zelensky, the main family target for Putin: Petraeus

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told ABC News that Russia had planned an attack on the capital, saying he would try to overthrow the “trusted” Putin government.

He spoke in support of the US Alliance, but said that maintaining some independence was important for Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, during Ukraine, an explosion was heard in Kiev, indicating that a Russian attack was underway.

Zelensky has imposed martial law in the country, called for thousands of defenders and ordered military solidarity by severing diplomatic ties with Russia.