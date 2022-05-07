Ukraine lost everything leaving the strut in the war with russia in international level

A perfect example of how the head of state deliberately puts his country in the burning fire and causes harm to it, can be thought of by keeping the Russo-Ukraine war in mind. For what reason the war started between the two countries and what has become today after two and a half months, it is in front of the whole world. The type of campaign America launched to support NATO countries against Russia and Ukraine is now beginning to flourish.

Under this American influence, Poland and Bulgaria started a campaign against Russia and started supplying weapons for the war to Ukraine. As a result Russia has cut off natural gas supplies. Since the temperature of these two countries is often below zero, this gas is used to control and maintain normal temperature in homes and factories. Therefore, due to the shutdown of the supply of natural gas, such a situation has now arisen that the functioning of the factories of these two countries is on the verge of coming to a standstill and the people are suffering due to the cold.

I don’t know, under what thinking, under whose guise, under whose guise and under whose guise, the President of Ukraine challenged the strategic power of Russia, it is beyond comprehension. As for America, in order to do its politics and prove its power in the world, it keeps on making it public.

This has been his policy from the very beginning. But, Ukraine, which took the iron in the war against Russia on a small matter, may have forgotten that even after two and a half months of war, there is still no reduction in the strategic power of Russia, while it is no longer a united Soviet Union. Is.

So far, the calculation of both the countries is different on how many civilians and soldiers have been absorbed in the cheeks of time. Which country has suffered so much loss of life and property, this truth will also be known to the world only after the war. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his three-day visit during the Russo-Ukraine war, stressed at a press conference in Berlin that India is in favor of peace. From the start of the Ukraine crisis, India had called for an immediate end to hostilities.

Actually, let us try to know what has been the reason for this fierce war between these two countries. It is a continuous and protracted conflict that began in February 2014, mainly involving Russia and its supporting forces on one side and Ukraine on the other. The war focused on the situation in Crimea and parts of the Donbass, which are internationally recognized as part of Ukraine. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine particularly flared up from 2021 to 2022, when it became clear that Russia was looking to launch a military offensive on Ukraine.

The crisis deepened in February 2022 and diplomatic talks to subdue Russia failed; This culminated in the transfer of troops to separatist-controlled areas in Russia on 22 February. The war between the Russian and Ukrainian forces is going on not only in the capital Kyiv, but also in many other big cities. Russia’s military is continuously carrying out missile attacks in major cities of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia has also sent additional troops to capture Kyiv. Several major cities—Kyiv, Kharkiv, Liv, Chernihiv, Odessa and Mariupol—have been destroyed, including Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. The impact of the attacks on these cities can be felt only after seeing it. Big buildings, government offices in these cities have been destroyed in such a way that it will take years to settle and build them again.

In the latest developments, it has been told that Russian missiles targeted a consignment of weapons from the US and European countries in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa and also destroyed the city’s airport. It can also be estimated from how the horrors of the war will be ahead that 18 thousand NATO soldiers have started maneuvers in Poland. The practicing soldiers have come here from many countries of Eastern Europe. Due to the Ukraine war, this maneuver is being considered important.

America has threatened many countries of the world including India and NATO that they should refrain from giving any kind of aid to Russia. America wants the same from India, but India is committed to its Russian friendship and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly mentioned it to US President Joe Biden.

This was mentioned by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the Parliament for India-Russia relations recently and said that their (India-Russia) relationship is decades old, while America’s relationship with India is now slowly growing and The closeness continues to grow, the relationships are getting stronger. The US Secretary of State reiterated almost the same point as the Indo-Russian agreement in 1971.

He said that Russia became the preferred partner for India as per the requirement at a time when we were not in a position to be the favourite. We are trying now. The External Affairs Minister said on the basis of the conversation between President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we are trying to connect directly.

Antony Blinken also said that we have chosen to be with the Quad to strengthen India-US relations. Let us inform that the Quad connects India-Australia-Japan and America and President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also going to meet in the Quad conference going to be held in South Korea from 20th to 24th of this month.

It has been almost two and a half months since the war between Russia and Ukraine. The war continues over the occupation of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Russian military missile attacks on Ukrainian cities continue. Not only this, Russian tanks and armored vehicles are running on the streets of Ukraine. However, even after so many days, the war has not reached any conclusion. There was speculation that a Ukrainian-backed employee on Russia’s website had released figures related to the casualties of the soldiers.

However, these were also removed immediately. It was told that so far 9 thousand 861 soldiers have died in Ukraine and 16 thousand 153 are injured. The war between Russia and Ukraine started on 24 February. So far many claims have been made from both sides. Nevertheless, even after so many days, the conflict between the armies of both countries continues in many major cities of Ukraine. Russian President Putin has said that he will not tolerate any other country’s interference in the war.

Putin said on Wednesday that he has all the means for an immediate attack on countries that try to interfere in the Ukraine war. Putin spoke at length about Ukraine’s military operation in an address to lawmakers last week. Meanwhile, Putin said that if any other country intervenes during the Russo-Ukraine war, then Russia’s attack will be lightning fast and deadly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is fighting the war in full confidence because he ordered his nuclear weapons operators to be on high alert early in the war. Their soldiers are participating in the war with full enthusiasm, while the President of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky, is not even able to end the war on the assurances of the US and NATO countries. The truth is that today no country, knowing the strategic power of Russia, wants to be deceived by America, so despite suffering serious losses, Zelensky is not undermining his arrogance and is causing serious damage to his country.

As for America, America also does not directly want war with Russia. If America had wanted this, there is no doubt that the situation in Ukraine today would have been different and President Zelensky of Ukraine would not have had to repeatedly plead with the US or NATO countries for help. In reality, it should happen now that the world should be united and committed to end this war, otherwise what will happen to the world if the war progresses to nuclear war, for this, all the heads of the world should be asked to visit Hiroshima and Nagasaki of Japan. Have to turn to

The world knows that India has never attacked anyone from its side, so it will always try to make both the countries end the war. Now it remains to be seen what kind of role the Indian high diplomat will play and try to end the war by mediating it. This will be India’s biggest partnership not only for Russia-Ukraine, but for the world and for world peace.

(The writer is a senior journalist and political analyst).