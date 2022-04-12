World

Ukraine Marine unit in Mariupol: ‘Gradually we are coming to an end’

23 hours ago
Ukrainian marines have been trying to defend the town of Mariupol from Russian military attacks, saying they have been fighting for more than a month without refueling, food and water supplies – but now “about half of the wounded mountain crew.”

A fierce warning from the 36th Navy Brigade, posted on Facebook on Sunday, began to create cracks in the formidable defense of Mariupol, Ukraine.

“From the beginning … we have been defending Mariupol for 47 days,” the Marines wrote. “Bombs were dropped from our aircraft, shots were fired from our artillery, tanks and other firearms. We made the impossible as defensive as possible. But any resources are likely to run out.”

A resident looks at a building destroyed during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol on Sunday.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“For more than a month now, the Marines have been fighting without refilling ammunition, without food, without water … [but now] The mountains of wounded brought about half the crew, “it continued.” “Those who have intact limbs and those who can walk, come back in order.”

The Marines also say their units are “dying but fighting” and “slowly we’re running out.”

The graves of civilians killed in the Ukraine-Russia clashes were found next to an apartment building in Mariupol on Sunday.

“Death to some, but captivity to others,” it says. “I don’t know what will happen next, but I really ask you to remember the Marines with a kind word and don’t talk bad about the Marines no matter how they develop.”

A scene inside a theater damaged during the war in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, on April 4, 2022.

A scene inside a theater damaged during the war in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, on April 4, 2022.
“They have done everything possible and impossible,” the statement concluded.

