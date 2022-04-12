Ukraine Marine unit in Mariupol: ‘Gradually we are coming to an end’



Ukrainian marines have been trying to defend the town of Mariupol from Russian military attacks, saying they have been fighting for more than a month without refueling, food and water supplies – but now “about half of the wounded mountain crew.”

A fierce warning from the 36th Navy Brigade, posted on Facebook on Sunday, began to create cracks in the formidable defense of Mariupol, Ukraine.

“From the beginning … we have been defending Mariupol for 47 days,” the Marines wrote. “Bombs were dropped from our aircraft, shots were fired from our artillery, tanks and other firearms. We made the impossible as defensive as possible. But any resources are likely to run out.”

“For more than a month now, the Marines have been fighting without refilling ammunition, without food, without water … [but now] The mountains of wounded brought about half the crew, “it continued.” “Those who have intact limbs and those who can walk, come back in order.”

The Marines also say their units are “dying but fighting” and “slowly we’re running out.”

“Death to some, but captivity to others,” it says. “I don’t know what will happen next, but I really ask you to remember the Marines with a kind word and don’t talk bad about the Marines no matter how they develop.”

“They have done everything possible and impossible,” the statement concluded.