Ukraine military kills a top Russian general

14 seconds ago
Ukrainian Defense Forces killed Russian Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky in combat earlier this week, according to Ukrainian officials and Russian media.

The 47-year-old’s death was not immediately clear, but Kremlin-backed Pravda said he was killed “during a special operation in Ukraine”.

According to the Russian state-owned TASS news agency, Russian President Vladimir Putin last year appointed Sukhovetsky, deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army in the Central Military District. He was also the head of the 7th Airborne Division, served in Syria and received two commendations for his bravery from the Kremlin.

Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky, commander of the Novorossiysk Guard Mountain Air Assault Division of the Russian Airborne Troops, taking part in an exercise at the Opuk Range in Crimea on March 19, 2021.

(Photo by Sergei Malgavko TASS via Getty Images)

“In fact, we killed him,” Volodymyr Omelian, a former Ukrainian infrastructure minister who joined Kiev’s militia, told Gadget Clock Digital on Thursday.

The United States could not immediately confirm his death, according to a senior defense official.

But multiple reports have quoted a post on a social media platform in Russian Vicentact that blamed Sergei Chipilev, a member of the group of Russian military officers.

Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky, commander of the Novorossiysk Guard Mountain Air Assault Division of the Russian Airborne Troops, taking part in an exercise at the Opuk Range in Crimea on March 19, 2021.

(Sergei Malgavko / TASS)

Russian troops are nearing Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant as authorities warn of the possibility of a catastrophe.

“Sadly, we learned the tragic news of the death of our friend Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky in the territory of Ukraine during the special operation,” he wrote, according to a translation published by Pravda, a Russian outlet in English. .ru “We extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

The Kremlin has maintained that its military presence in Ukraine is a “special operation” and not an attack or war.

But since last week’s entry from the north, east and south, Russian troops have been attacking targets across the country. Although Ukraine’s defense system is out-of-mind and out-of-the-way, Western intelligence analysts say they appear to have put up tougher resistance than Putin expected.

“If it’s true, it’s big,” Dan Hoffman, a former CIA officer and station chief, said of Sukhovetsky’s death.

It could strengthen the resolve of Ukraine’s military and represent a strategic victory.

A large Russian military convoy seems to have stalled for several days outside Kiev, with logistical problems and stranded forces in Ukraine. But Putin’s troops have captured the port city of Kherson, home to about 300,000 people. They also shelled Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and bombed defense forces in Mariupol, another waterfront hub.

The Russian military says it has captured the area around Japorizhi, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, near the riverside town of Enerhod. The report said the facility had caught fire.

A successful operation across the coastal southern region of Ukraine could create a ground bridge for Russian forces between the motherland and Crimea, which they have occupied since 2014. It will also isolate Ukraine from maritime shipping.

Russia said Wednesday morning that it had lost 498 troops. Ukrainian officials claim the number is as high as 9,000 – but have not released their own casualty figures.

Gadget Clock’ Caitlin McPhall, Jennifer Griffin, Sarah Rumph, And the Associated Press contributed to this report.

