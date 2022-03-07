World

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

12 seconds ago
As many as 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country since the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, with more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others fleeing to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground told Gadget Clock Digital that the volunteers had been removed from the army because they lacked weapons.

“More than 140,000 Ukrainians, most of them men, have returned from Europe,” Reznikov wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. “Tens of thousands of people have joined the Territorial Defense Force. Of course, there are those who have fled. But the whole world is watching the people of Ukraine fight for their country.”

The defense minister added that the army had “received more than 20,000 requests from foreigners ready to come to Ukraine and protect the world from the Russian Nazis on the Ukrainian front” to prevent the spread of the “evil of the Kremlin”.

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Force, a volunteer military unit of the armed forces, are training in a park in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday.

(AP / Ephraim Lukatsky)

Mark Savchuk, Kiev-based coordinator of the Ukraine Volunteer Journalist Initiative (UVJI), told Gadget Clock Digital that he and a friend tried to join the military, but were both turned away.

“I can’t join because I was specifically told ‘there’s no place,'” Savchuk said. “We are shouting for more weapons because we can’t put more people in the front row. Please give us more weapons so we can all fight.”

Mark Savchuk, Kyiv-based coordinator of the Ukraine Volunteer Journalist Initiative (UVJI).

“My friend at Ivy was told to stop,” he added. “No guns, they can’t take more people.”

Savchuk cited viral images and videos of unarmed Ukrainians in the south who are crowding around Russian vehicles to slow or stop progress. “Why would they come in front of an unarmed tank if they don’t want to fight?” He asked.

Local residents are training near Kiev, Ukraine, on Sunday.

(AP / Ephraim Lukatsky)

Marian ZablatskyA member of Ukraine’s parliament who evacuated his wife and child from Kiev told Gadget Clock Digital that Kiev residents were working to get more supplies to prepare the city for a Russian attack.

“We are working to get more supplies in Kiev as the main battlefield,” Jablottsky said. He said Ukraine had “emptied all shops” [the European Union] For bulletproof vests and sending them to the army. I am ordering a pack from Turkey today, “he said.

Zablotskyy added that Ukraine was “working on providing Sterlink, Night Vision and thermal opportunities.”

On Monday morning, Russian forces announced a ceasefire from 10:00 a.m. Moscow time to open humanitarian corridors from Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumi. Similar ceasefires have been broken in recent days, with both Ukraine and Russia blaming each other.

