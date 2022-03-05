Ukraine news: Journalists flee Russia amid Putin’s information crackdown



Independent and foreign journalists stationed in Russia are fleeing the country Russian President Vladimir Putin cracks down on dissenting information about his aggression in Ukraine.

Alexei Kovaliyev, editor of an independent Russian news outlet and a colleague at the World Press Institute, said in a tweet on Friday that he had left the country.

“I never thought it would come here, but I had to leave Russia, cross the border on foot in the middle of the night, pull my panic bag on my back and my dog,” he wrote. “I felt a huge door slam behind me. I just didn’t have enough time to call my parents. Crazy time.”

Russian journalist and screenwriter Andrew Ryvkin said he was a “Moscow-based screenwriter and journalist” a week ago, but in a tweet on Friday he became a “refugee.”

“My friends are being killed in Ukraine or trying to escape from Russia. A whole life has been canceled,” he wrote.

Putin signed a new bill on Friday that provides for up to 15 years in prison for spreading information that goes against the Russian government’s description of the war.

“Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Russian authorities have moved quickly to establish complete censorship and control over the free flow of information,” Gulnoza said in a statement on Thursday, coordinating the Center for Project Journalists’ (CJP’s) Europe and Central Asia program. The statement said “The Russian public cannot be deprived of information and news and cannot be forced to rely on Kremlin-approved interpretations of events at this crucial time in Russian history. Censorship must be stopped, and sanctions must be lifted.”

On Friday, Russia’s state communications watchdog, Roscommonadzor, blocked access to Facebook and Twitter in Russia and shut down Russia’s top independent radio station on Thursday.

On February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, Roscommonadzor stated in a statement that “the incidence of unsolicited and untrustworthy information disseminated by the Internet and other media outlets has increased significantly.”

Multiple US and UK-based news outlets have either stopped broadcasting or suspended journalists in Russia. Paul Farhi, a Washington Post reporter, said the newspaper would “remove the byline and dateline from the story” of its Russia-based reporters.

“The goal is to ensure the safety of workers,” he said in a tweet on Friday. “It’s been a while. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The UK’s Sky News reported on Monday that Russian forces had shot dead Stuart Ramsay and his team at the outlet’s main correspondent outside Kiev. Ramsay was wounded by a bullet, and his camera operator, Richie Mockler, took two rounds of armor from his body.

Russian authorities have repeatedly and falsely denied reports of a Russian military coup or civilian death in Ukraine as “fake” news. State media have described Russia’s aggression in Ukraine as a “special military operation” rather than a war or attack.

Vachaslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of parliament, said the move “would force those who made statements that disrespected our armed forces to be severely punished.”

“I want everyone to understand, and society to understand, that we are doing this to protect our soldiers and officers and to protect the truth,” he added.

The CPJ called for the protection of Ukrainian and international journalists covering the war.

CPJ Executive Director Robert Mahoney said in a statement: “At this critical juncture, it is important that all parties involved recognize that all journalists and media workers are civilians and their rights must be respected and protected under international humanitarian law.” “This also applies to the protection of facilities and equipment used for news reporting and promotion.”

The center advises journalists on safety. In case of emergency, journalists can contact [email protected]

The Associated Press contributed to this report.