Ukraine nightclub owner says he evacuated more than 200 from Mariupol: ‘God protected me’



The owner of a nightclub in Ukraine claimed on Tuesday that he had helped evacuate more than 200 people from Mariupol in a war-torn red van, which he plans to turn into a “memorial” after the end of the conflict with Russia.

According to Reuters, 36-year-old Mikhailo Purishev said he made six courageous journeys to rescue residents of his hometown in March, before a separatist soldier told him he would not return or risk arrest and punishment.

“The bus fell into the shells, a strike, a mortar, a rifle fire, to be honest, it had a lot of signs of war,” Purishev told Reuters.

He added, “The piece of glass next to me was the only blow.” “But my coat saved me and I only got a scratch. God must have saved me. My bus took care of me.”

Purishev, who used to run a nightclub in Mariupol before the war, told Reuters that when he first returned to the city on March 7, it was “a cloud of smoke, like fire.”

“The last time I went there was ash with black coal in the building,” he said.

Purishev claimed that he had traveled eight hours through Russian-occupied territory to reach Mariupol, avoiding road mud and bodies, as well as being alert for landmines.

He said he first instructed his nightclub staff to set up a bomb shelter in its basement before rescuing about 200 people and others who sought refuge there.

“The scariest moment was when it calmed down. Once, it was quiet for eight hours. We thought: That’s it, it’s over,” Purishev told Reuters. “When [the shelling] To begin with, it was so scary that the kids got wet on their own. ”

When the war ended, Purshev said of the van, “When we return to Mariupol, we will turn it into a monument.”