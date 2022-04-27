World

Ukraine nightclub owner says he evacuated more than 200 from Mariupol: ‘God protected me’

14 hours ago
The owner of a nightclub in Ukraine claimed on Tuesday that he had helped evacuate more than 200 people from Mariupol in a war-torn red van, which he plans to turn into a “memorial” after the end of the conflict with Russia.

According to Reuters, 36-year-old Mikhailo Purishev said he made six courageous journeys to rescue residents of his hometown in March, before a separatist soldier told him he would not return or risk arrest and punishment.

“The bus fell into the shells, a strike, a mortar, a rifle fire, to be honest, it had a lot of signs of war,” Purishev told Reuters.

In these unaltered photos obtained by Reuters on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Mikhailov Purishev poses for a selfie with people fleeing the Russian invasion in Zaporizhia, Ukraine.

He added, “The piece of glass next to me was the only blow.” “But my coat saved me and I only got a scratch. God must have saved me. My bus took care of me.”

Purishev, who used to run a nightclub in Mariupol before the war, told Reuters that when he first returned to the city on March 7, it was “a cloud of smoke, like fire.”

“The last time I went there was ash with black coal in the building,” he said.

A wrecked tank and part of a burnt car sit in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Saturday, April 23.

Purishev claimed that he had traveled eight hours through Russian-occupied territory to reach Mariupol, avoiding road mud and bodies, as well as being alert for landmines.

He said he first instructed his nightclub staff to set up a bomb shelter in its basement before rescuing about 200 people and others who sought refuge there.

On Thursday, April 21, a convoy of pro-Russian troops left a road in Mariupol, Ukraine.

(Reuters / Chingis Kondrov)

“The scariest moment was when it calmed down. Once, it was quiet for eight hours. We thought: That’s it, it’s over,” Purishev told Reuters. “When [the shelling] To begin with, it was so scary that the kids got wet on their own. ”

When the war ended, Purshev said of the van, “When we return to Mariupol, we will turn it into a monument.”

