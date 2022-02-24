Ukraine no longer in control of Chernobyl site, official says



A presidential adviser says Ukraine has lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site, where Ukrainian forces fought a fierce battle with Russian troops.

Adviser Myhilo Podoliak told The Associated Press that Ukrainian authorities do not know the current status of the Chernobyl facility, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

“It is impossible to say that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after the utterly senseless attack of the Russians on this side,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced hours earlier on Thursday that Russian forces were trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

A nuclear reactor at the plant, 80 miles north of the Ukrainian capital Kiev, exploded in April 1986, sending a radioactive cloud across Europe.

The exploded furnace was covered by a protective shelter several years ago to prevent radiation leaks.

A Ukrainian official says Russian shells have hit a radioactive waste depot and there have been reports of rising radiation levels. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue.

It was not immediately possible for experts to enter the depot to assess the damage before Russian forces left the site.