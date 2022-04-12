Ukraine not getting what it needs to ‘end war sooner,’ running out of ‘time’ and ‘lives’: Zelenskyy



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Kyiv was not getting what it needed from allies supporting its forces to “end the war soon” as Russia prepares for an eastward offensive.

“Our armed forces are killing the occupiers with wisdom and well-thought-out tactics,” Zelensky said in a speech to the nation. “But when it comes to the weapons we need, we rely on the supply of our partners.

“Unfortunately, we are not getting what we need as soon as this war is over,” he added.

Ukraine’s president has said he is not only pushing allies for more heavily-armored vehicles and artillery, but also for the need for jets.

Zelensky argued that these hot-ticket items were important for fighting Russian forces and for clearing the entrance to Mariupol – a southern port city that had been heavily destroyed by shelling and was believed to have been partially besieged by invading troops.

“We still have to agree on this. We still have to agree. We still have to make the necessary decisions,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll get almost everything we need.

“But it’s not just the time that is being wasted. The lives of Ukrainians are being wasted. Life that can’t be brought back,” he added.

White House press secretary Jane Sackie told Gadget Clock Sunday that the Pentagon was in close contact with Ukrainian officials about what they needed more to go “item by item.”

The United States has said it will not send warplanes to Ukraine, arguing it would be seen as a sign of aggression by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Senior defense officials have warned that Moscow has turned its attention to the east after failing to capture the capital, Kyiv, despite nearly 50 days of fighting.

NATO warned last week that Russia wanted to launch a “major offensive” in eastern Ukraine, where it has been supporting separatist forces for the past eight years.

Zelensky said he was working “around the clock” to negotiate with allies and establish a defensive strategy against Russia’s continued aggression in Ukraine.