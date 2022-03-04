World

Ukraine nuclear authority gives update on Zaporizhzhia power plant: now in Russian hands

21 hours ago
Ukraine nuclear authority gives update on Zaporizhzhia power plant: now in Russian hands
Ukraine nuclear authority gives update on Zaporizhzhia power plant: now in Russian hands

Ukraine nuclear authority gives update on Zaporizhzhia power plant: now in Russian hands

In today’s episode of ‘Hannity’, Shaun Hanniti set fire to Ukraine’s nuclear power plant after the Russian attack, plus, a video response from Ukrainian President Zelensky regarding the attack on the nuclear power plant.

Russian forces fired on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, setting fire to the Zaporizhiya plant in the city of Enerhoda on Friday morning and spreading fears of a nuclear disaster at the Chernobyl level.

Ukraine’s nuclear authority announced Friday morning that the fire had been extinguished, power units were intact and no radiation changes had been detected. Nevertheless, the tree fell into the hands of Russia.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Russia’s shelling has caused a fire at the Zaporizhiya nuclear power plant (ZNPP), but Ukrainian state emergency services units extinguished the blaze by 6:20 a.m., according to the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate. The agency could not provide information on the dead and injured.

Surveillance camera footage shows a stunning landing at the Zaporizhiya nuclear power plant during the March 4, 2022, shootings at Enerhod in the Zaporizhiya Oblast, Ukraine, in this screenshot from a video obtained from social media. Zaporizhzhya NPP via YouTube / REUTERS This image was provided by a third party. Compulsory credit. No resell. No archive. Refill - Additional caption information

Surveillance camera footage shows a stunning landing at the Zaporizhiya nuclear power plant during the March 4, 2022, shootings at Enerhod in the Zaporizhiya Oblast, Ukraine, in this screenshot from a video obtained from social media. Zaporizhzhya NPP via YouTube / REUTERS This image was provided by a third party. Compulsory credit. No resell. No archive. Refill – Additional caption information
(Japorijah NPP via YouTube / Reuters)

“The ZNPP power units are intact, the ancillary buildings of the unit 1 reactor compartment have been damaged, which does not affect the safety of the unit,” the company said. “Systems and components critical to the security of NPP are functional.”

“Currently, no change in radiation conditions has been registered,” the agency added. The Crisis Agency is examining the situation.

The power plant has six reactors and the agency has provided an update on the condition of each. Unit one out, while units two and three have been disconnected from the grid. Unit four is operating at 690 MW, while units five and six are being cooled.

“Currently, the Zaporizhzhia NPP site is occupied by the military forces of the Russian Federation,” the agency noted.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba tweeted that Russian forces were “firing from all sides” at the installation.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dimitro Kuleba speaks at a joint news conference with his Italian counterpart after their meeting in Kiev on February 15, 2022.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dimitro Kuleba speaks at a joint news conference with his Italian counterpart after their meeting in Kiev on February 15, 2022.
(Via Sergei Dolzhenko / Pool / AFP Getty Images)

“The fire has already spread,” he wrote – a claim that appears to be supported by Granular Livestream Video. “If it exploded, it would be 10 times bigger than Chernobyl.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed frustration over the blaze.

“Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is on fire now,” he said, according to a translation of his remarks. “Russian tanks are firing on nuclear blocks. These are tanks equipped with thermal imagers, so they know what they are firing.”

He mentioned that the Zaporizhzhya plant has six reactors. Only one explosion occurred in Chernobyl – devastating the region in 1986.

“For the first time in our history, in the history of mankind, the terrorist country has returned to nuclear terrorism,” Zelensky added. “Russian propaganda has warned the world in the past to cover the world with nuclear ashes. Now it is not just a warning, it is real.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a press conference in Kiev on February 25, 2022 on Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a press conference in Kiev on February 25, 2022 on Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
((Getty Images Photo of Presidency of Ukraine / Handout / Anadolu Agency))

“Don’t let Europe die in a nuclear disaster,” he said.

In the wake of the attack, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is planning a press conference on the attack at 10:30 am (Eastern US 4:30 am) Ukraine time.

Michael Ruiz of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

