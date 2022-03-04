Ukraine nuclear authority gives update on Zaporizhzhia power plant: now in Russian hands



Russian forces fired on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, setting fire to the Zaporizhiya plant in the city of Enerhoda on Friday morning and spreading fears of a nuclear disaster at the Chernobyl level.

Ukraine’s nuclear authority announced Friday morning that the fire had been extinguished, power units were intact and no radiation changes had been detected. Nevertheless, the tree fell into the hands of Russia.

Russia’s shelling has caused a fire at the Zaporizhiya nuclear power plant (ZNPP), but Ukrainian state emergency services units extinguished the blaze by 6:20 a.m., according to the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate. The agency could not provide information on the dead and injured.

“The ZNPP power units are intact, the ancillary buildings of the unit 1 reactor compartment have been damaged, which does not affect the safety of the unit,” the company said. “Systems and components critical to the security of NPP are functional.”

“Currently, no change in radiation conditions has been registered,” the agency added. The Crisis Agency is examining the situation.

The power plant has six reactors and the agency has provided an update on the condition of each. Unit one out, while units two and three have been disconnected from the grid. Unit four is operating at 690 MW, while units five and six are being cooled.

“Currently, the Zaporizhzhia NPP site is occupied by the military forces of the Russian Federation,” the agency noted.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba tweeted that Russian forces were “firing from all sides” at the installation.

“The fire has already spread,” he wrote – a claim that appears to be supported by Granular Livestream Video . “If it exploded, it would be 10 times bigger than Chernobyl.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed frustration over the blaze.

“Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is on fire now,” he said, according to a translation of his remarks. “Russian tanks are firing on nuclear blocks. These are tanks equipped with thermal imagers, so they know what they are firing.”

He mentioned that the Zaporizhzhya plant has six reactors. Only one explosion occurred in Chernobyl – devastating the region in 1986.

“For the first time in our history, in the history of mankind, the terrorist country has returned to nuclear terrorism,” Zelensky added. “Russian propaganda has warned the world in the past to cover the world with nuclear ashes. Now it is not just a warning, it is real.”

“Don’t let Europe die in a nuclear disaster,” he said.

In the wake of the attack, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is planning a press conference on the attack at 10:30 am (Eastern US 4:30 am) Ukraine time.

