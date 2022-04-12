Ukraine official says ‘everything possible’ being done to help Mariupol soldiers



Mikhail Podoliak, an adviser to Ukraine’s president, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that President Volodymyr Zelensky and the country’s military were doing “everything possible” to help troops deal with supply problems in the besieged city of Mariupol.

The message came after a Marine unit in the city issued a stern warning on Sunday that its health numbers were declining as ammunition, food, water and other vital items were at low risk of running out.

“If the Kremlin now hates Ukraine more than anything else, it is the word ‘Mariupol’.” Podoliak Dr.. “For 1.5 months our defenders defended the city from the Russian team, which is 10+ times bigger. They were bombed and bitten on every meter of the city. They forced Russia to pay a very high price.”

“Our troops are trapped in the city and there are supply problems,” he continued. “The country’s military and political leadership are aware of the problem, monitoring the situation in real time and have more information than they know on social networks.”

“The president and the leadership of the armed forces are doing everything possible (and impossible) to find a solution and help our troops,” Podoliak added. “But we cannot disclose our plans and actions without informing the enemy. Please use it wisely.”

The 36th Navy Brigade said on Facebook on Sunday that their unit was “dying but fighting” and that “slowly we are running out.”

“From the beginning … we have been defending Mariupol for 47 days,” the Marines wrote. “Bombs were dropped from our aircraft, shots were fired from our artillery, tanks and other firearms. We made the impossible as defensive as possible. But any resources are likely to run out.”

“For more than a month now, the Marines have been fighting without refilling ammunition, without food, without water … [but now] The mountains of wounded brought about half the crew, “it continued.” “Those who have intact limbs and those who can walk, come back in order.”