Ukraine officials confirm 8 Russian missiles struck city of Vinnytsia far from front line, airport destroyed

12 hours ago
At least eight Russian missiles have hit the town of Vinitsia, Ukrainian officials said Sunday, urging Western forces to close the skies over Ukraine on the 11th day of the war.

In a video message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “brutal, brutal missile attacks have completely destroyed the airport” in Vinnitsia, a large city in west-central Ukraine far from the front lines.

He described the city as “peaceful” and “in no way a threat to Russia.”

Ukrainian officials report airport attack, humanitarian corridor fails again: Live Update

“They continue to destroy our infrastructure, our lives, our parents and grandparents, the generation of Ukrainians,” Zelensky said of the Russian military. “We repeat every day: close the skies over Ukraine. Stop all Russian missiles, Russian warplanes, all these terrorists.”

“Create a humane air zone without rockets, without air bombs. We are human beings, and it is your human responsibility to protect us, to protect human beings, and you can do it,” he continued.

“If you don’t, if you don’t give us our planes to be able to defend ourselves, there can only be one conclusion: you also want us to be killed slowly,” Zelensky said. “It’s also the responsibility of the world’s politicians. Western leaders. Today and forever.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba tweeted a video of the airstrikes against Vinistier.

“Eight Russian cruise missiles have hit Viennese, a large city far from the frontline. Putin continues his cowardly and barbaric missile strikes, airstrikes on civilians,” he wrote. “Help us close the skies and save lives! Provide air and missile defense, fighter jets! Stop Russian terrorism!”

