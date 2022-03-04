Sports

Ukraine Paralympic Team arriving in Beijing for Games is ‘miracle,’ committee president says

8 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ukraine Paralympic Team arriving in Beijing for Games is ‘miracle,’ committee president says
Written by admin
Ukraine Paralympic Team arriving in Beijing for Games is ‘miracle,’ committee president says

Ukraine Paralympic Team arriving in Beijing for Games is ‘miracle,’ committee president says

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Ukrainian Paralympic team arrived in Beijing for the Paralympic Games just before the start of the event.

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has had a profound effect on the sports world, and the Paralympic Games were no different. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Games.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Team Ukrainian athletes prepare before training on March 3, 2022 at the Zhangjiako National Biathlon Center in Zhangjiako, China.

Team Ukrainian athletes prepare before training on March 3, 2022 at the Zhangjiako National Biathlon Center in Zhangjiako, China.
(Lintao Zhang / Getty Images)

Valery Sushkevich, president of the Ukrainian Paralympic Committee, told reporters on Thursday that it had taken more than four days for the team to travel to Beijing.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“It’s a miracle that we’re here. A part of our team was already abroad. A part of our team was in Ukraine. All the necessary equipment was in Ukraine. We had to put all those parts together,” he told Reuters.

IPC says Russian athletes banned from ‘Paralympic Games’ due to protests ‘love’

Members of Team Ukraine arrive at Zhangjiako Athletes Village in Zhangjiako, China on March 02, 2022.

Members of Team Ukraine arrive at Zhangjiako Athletes Village in Zhangjiako, China on March 02, 2022.
(Alex Davidson / Getty Images for the International Paralympic Committee)

“I have been the President of the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine for 25 years. And coming to the Paralympic Games was not so difficult, not so heavy.”

Sushkevich added that returning home may not be so easy – especially if the fighting continues and escalates.

READ Also  Eden Hazard Suffers Fresh Injury Setback in Real Madrid's Clash With Alaves

“… Going back to the country is not easy. I hope the international community will take a real step to stop this war during the Paralympics,” he said.

Members of Team Ukraine arrived at the village of Zhangjiaku Athletes in Zhangjiako, China on March 2, 2022.

Members of Team Ukraine arrived at the village of Zhangjiaku Athletes in Zhangjiako, China on March 2, 2022.
(Alex Davidson / Getty Images for the International Paralympic Committee)

Ukraine has won 22 medals at the 2018 Paralympics. The team won four gold medals in biathlon and three gold medals in cross-country skiing. In 2014, the team had a total of 25 medals.

#Ukraine #Paralympic #Team #arriving #Beijing #Games #miracle #committee #president

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  "Could make the ball dance to his tune" - Exclusive: Spurs icon Mabbutt pays tribute to Maradona

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment