Ukraine Paralympic Team arriving in Beijing for Games is ‘miracle,’ committee president says



The Ukrainian Paralympic team arrived in Beijing for the Paralympic Games just before the start of the event.

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has had a profound effect on the sports world, and the Paralympic Games were no different. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Games.

Valery Sushkevich, president of the Ukrainian Paralympic Committee, told reporters on Thursday that it had taken more than four days for the team to travel to Beijing.

“It’s a miracle that we’re here. A part of our team was already abroad. A part of our team was in Ukraine. All the necessary equipment was in Ukraine. We had to put all those parts together,” he told Reuters.

“I have been the President of the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine for 25 years. And coming to the Paralympic Games was not so difficult, not so heavy.”

Sushkevich added that returning home may not be so easy – especially if the fighting continues and escalates.

“… Going back to the country is not easy. I hope the international community will take a real step to stop this war during the Paralympics,” he said.

Ukraine has won 22 medals at the 2018 Paralympics. The team won four gold medals in biathlon and three gold medals in cross-country skiing. In 2014, the team had a total of 25 medals.