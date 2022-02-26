World

Ukraine parliament member: 'More surprises coming for Putin's army'

Ukrainian parliamentarian Kira Rudik has promised “more surprises” for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army and the world as his country fights an ongoing offensive.

Rudik spoke to Gadget Clock on Saturday about Kiev’s ongoing progress as Russian troops advance into the Ukrainian capital. The defense forces have been able to keep the invading military – including the tank column – in the bay, at least for the moment. Ukraine’s continued efforts have surprised officials around the world, many of whom did not expect the small nation to stand up to the Russian superpower.

“I have received messages from all political leaders around the world, ‘Yes, Kiev will fall tonight’ and see us. We did not,” Rudik boasted. “We have more surprises for Putin’s army and for the world as to how the Ukrainians can stand up for their country.”

The city was paralyzed by the attack. Rudik told Gadget Clock about the sirens of the airstrikes and the magnitude of the evacuation orders.

(AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

“For the past three to four hours, there have been no sirens and no bombings have taken place, which is a rare occurrence in Kiev these days,” Rudik said. “Since parliament declared martial law, there have been more than 13 attacks in Kiev, where sirens have sounded and people have had to go to bomb shelters.”

Martial law has placed the Ukrainian army, led by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, under the full control of the country’s government. As a result of the change of power, the members of parliament have time to make laws after the end of the war.

“Since I am an optimist, I am working on things that will be related to road reconstruction, building reconstruction, etc., and various programs that will help Ukraine return to a peaceful time,” Rudik told Gadget Clock.

The United States will further strengthen Ukraine’s defenses Russian aggression With an additional $ 350 million in aid, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made the announcement on Saturday.

(State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Saturday that the defense assistance would include anti-armor, small arms and various weapons and body armor and related equipment.

“Based on a presidential delegation, we have approved an unprecedented third presidential drawdown of up to $ 350 million for immediate assistance to Ukraine’s defense,” Blinken said Saturday. “This brings the United States more than 1 billion in total security assistance to Ukraine over the past year.”

