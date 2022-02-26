Ukraine photos: Kyiv rattled with explosions, street fighting into third day of conflict



Photos and videos of the Ukrainian capital show an ongoing effort by the Russian military to advance on Kiev and take control of the city while its residents are ready to defend their democracy.

Residents of Kiev were encouraged to take refuge under the city’s train tunnels as explosions and street fighting erupted overnight until Saturday morning, marking the third day of the war as Russia tried to take control of the Ukrainian government.

“Fighting is going on in many cities and districts of our country, but we know that we are protecting our county, our land, our children’s future. Kiev and other important cities around our capital are being controlled by our military,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr. Zelensky said in a speech on Saturday.

Zelensky added that Russia had “used all its strength” against Ukraine from Friday to Saturday morning, including “missiles, jet fighters, drones, artillery, armored equipment, saboteurs, paratroopers.”

On Friday, Russian missiles hit schools, apartment buildings and bridges, causing hundreds of casualties.

“They attack residential areas, sometimes using jet artillery, trying to destroy power centers,” he said. “Their strategy is very cunning. The residential buildings destroyed by their heavy artillery together with us is a final argument to the world to stop the invaders from attacking.”

“The Ukrainian people have already acquired the right to join the EU and they have the right to do so, and this will be a key proof of our country’s support.” – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

Kiev Rage, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, has vowed to fight “everywhere.”

In a video posted on Twitter on Saturday, Zelensky said Kiev was “fighting” when he rejected an offer to evacuate Americans.

“We are not going to give up arms. We will defend the country,” he said. “Our weapons are our truth, and our truth is that it is our land, our country, our children. And we will protect them.”

The Ukrainian government is arming its citizens with firearms so that they can defend themselves against attacks on civilians.

Zelensky says he and his family are Vladimir Putin’s first targets, as Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to occupy Ukraine.

Despite Ukraine’s fight against Nazi Germany in World War II, Putin has insisted on how he wants to “denizify” Ukraine, and Zelensky is a Jewish president whose family members survived the Holocaust, according to the Kiev Post.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.