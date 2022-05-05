World

Ukraine posts video of destroyed Russian helicopter being fished out of reservoir

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry posted a video on Thursday showing a wrecked Russian helicopter being pulled out of the water.

“A new species of fish can now be caught in the Kiev reservoir,” it said in a tweet “The Russian helicopter Mi-28N ‘Knight Hunter’ has become a victim in itself.”

The ministry said Ukrainian military forces shot down the plane “during Kiev’s defense at the start of the war.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

The 12-second clip shows a wrecked helicopter being held by a crane along a part of the water.

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has now lasted 71 days.

