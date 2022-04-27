Ukraine prepares war crimes charges against Russia military members: Report



Ukraine is reportedly preparing war crimes charges against at least seven members of the Russian military.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office has told Reuters that three Russian pilots are suspected of bombing civilian buildings in the Kharkiv region, two rocket launcher operators who fired shots at settlements in the Kharkiv region and killing and raping a Kyiv resident. Among those under investigation was his wife.

The office added that individuals have been informed that they are suspects and an investigation is underway, although no charges have been filed in court.

Ukraine says it is investigating about 7,600 possible war crimes and at least 500 suspects.

The United Nations has also opened its own investigation into possible war crimes. According to the agency, war crimes include targeting civilians, intentionally killing or causing harm, and other violations, including mass destruction.

Notably, the Prosecution Office of the International Criminal Court is joining a joint investigation team formed by Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland to investigate the atrocities committed during the attack.

Russia has denied targeting civilians, and Moscow has accused Kiev of committing genocide against Russian-speaking people, even as rows of corpses are photographed on city streets and in graveyards.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused NATO of “pouring oil on the fire” in support of Ukraine. He also warned against provoking World War III and said that the threat of nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has called for a ceasefire in Ukraine, is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday before heading to Kyiv later this week.

On Tuesday, the British Ministry of Defense said that Russian troops had captured the town of Kremina in Ukraine’s Luhansk region, about 355 miles southeast of the Ukrainian capital.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai says three people have been killed in a Russian shelling of a residential building in the town of Popasna.

Four people were killed and nine were injured after Russian shelling in the Donetsk region on Monday – including a 9-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. Governor Pavlo Kirilenko said Tuesday that two more were killed and six were injured.

Oleh Sinhubov, Kharkiv’s regional governor, said three people had been killed and seven others wounded in the shelling. Rocket attacks have also been reported in the Zaporizhia region.

Ukraine’s General Staff says the country’s forces have repulsed six attacks in the past 24 hours in two areas made up of Donbass.

Although the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday that 2,729 people had been killed and 3,111 wounded in the fighting since February 24, it acknowledged that this number was only a confirmed number and that the number could be much higher.

The UN refugee agency estimates that 7.3 million people will have to flee the country by the end of the year.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.