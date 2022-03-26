Ukraine president gives surprise virtual address at Doha Forum



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a virtual speech during the Doha Forum in Qatar on Saturday, in which he criticized Russia’s ongoing aggression and called for more to be done to help the international community.

Zelensky compared the Russian bombing in Aleppo during the Syrian war to the Russian attack in the port city of Mariupol, where more than 400 people were killed.

“They are destroying our ports,” Zelensky said. “The absence of exports from Ukraine will be a shock to countries around the world.”

The international impact of the Russia-Ukraine war was a theme that the President of Ukraine repeated throughout his remarks. He called on the international community to increase its energy exports, especially from Ukraine.

“The future of Europe depends on your efforts,” he said.

Zelensky called on the United Nations to do more to prevent further aggression over Russia’s nuclear threat.

“Russia is deliberately bragging that it can destroy nuclear weapons, not just one country, but the entire planet,” he said. “We must ensure that this holy month of Ramadan is not overshadowed by the plight of the people of Ukraine.”

The keynote speaker, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, instead focused on Qatar-Israel relations and his subsequent treatment of the Palestinian people.

“Similarly, there are many more, like the Syrian people and the Afghan people, for whom the international community has failed to deliver justice,” said Sheikh Tamim.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.