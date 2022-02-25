Ukraine president says he will give weapons to citizens who want to defend country



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that any citizen who wanted to protect the country from Russian aggression would be provided with a weapon.

“We will give arms to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in our city square,” he tweeted as tensions escalated between the two neighboring countries.

Russia launched airstrikes against Ukraine on Thursday morning when residents took refuge in subway stations and buildings and others tried to leave the city by car. Conflict on European soil is perhaps the largest and most widely condemned international condemnation since World War II.

In a televised speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the military operation was aimed at “disarmament and de-nazification of Ukraine”.

After the speech, Russian tanks entered the country from Belarus and Crimea, which were annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry says Russia is launching attacks on “peaceful Ukrainian cities in various ways”, including in the Donbass region, which Moscow recognizes as an isolated state, and has called on allies to supply arms and military equipment to the Eastern European country.

In response to the attack, Zelensky declared martial law and severed diplomatic relations with Moscow.

“Don’t panic. We are strong. We are ready for anything,” he said in a video address aimed at the country. “We will defeat everyone. Because we are Ukraine.”

On Thursday, President Biden imposed additional sanctions on Russia over Putin’s aggression but acknowledged that measures would take time to set.

“Putin is an aggressor. Putin has chosen this war. And now he and his country will suffer the consequences,” he said.