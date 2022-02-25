World

Ukraine President throws shade at Biden over US absence: 'Watching from afar'

10 seconds ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a statement reprimanding his country’s allies for “watching from afar” because the country has been forced to defend itself against a major Russian military offensive.

In a statement, Zelensky appears to have swiped US President Biden and others imposing sanctions on Russia, which he claims did little to prevent Russian aggression.

“This morning we are defending our state alone. Like yesterday, the most powerful forces in the world are watching from afar,” he said, the Kiev Independent reported.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

He added: “Did yesterday’s sanctions satisfy Russia? We hear in our skies and see on our earth that it was not enough.”

In this handout photo taken from a video provided by the Presidential Press Office of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the nation in Kiev, Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

(Press Office of the President of Ukraine via AP)

The Ukrainian president further asked what he needed to do to get support from NATO: “Today, I asked 27 European leaders if Ukraine would remain in NATO. I asked directly – everyone is afraid, no one answers.”

“But we are not afraid,” he added, according to Reuters. “We are not afraid of anything. We are not afraid to defend our country. We are not afraid of Russia. We are not afraid to talk to Russia. We are not afraid to talk about anything. We are not afraid to guarantee our country’s security. We are not afraid to talk, we are not a member of NATO at the moment. But what guarantee do we have? And most importantly, which country will give us that guarantee? “

Zelensky also took pride in his country’s defense capabilities, suggesting that they were winning the war and that Russia would begin talks to end it.

“Russia will have to talk to us sooner or later about how to end the hostilities and stop this attack,” he was quoted as saying by the Kiev Independent. “The sooner the talks begin, the less Russia will suffer.”

And Ukraine is not giving up, Zelensky added.

“Tonight you started bombing the residential area of ​​Kiev’s Hero City. It’s like 1941. I want to tell all Russian citizens who are coming to protest: We hear you, you hear us, you start believing in us. Fight for us. Fight.” , ”He said.

Former President Trump has long been cited as his political rival "Drowsy" Joe Biden.

(AP Photo / Andrew Harnick)

Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Schulz, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Italian Premier Mario Draghi have all announced that their countries will either impose sanctions on Russia or support international economic sanctions against Russia. Country, after Wednesday’s attack.

On Thursday, Zelensky declared martial law and announced that Ukraine had severed diplomatic relations with Russia after the neighboring country launched a military invasion of Ukraine.

The president’s actions came in a second video posted by Zelensky on social media as television footage from around the world showed Russian troops entering his country.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a media conference in Brussels on Friday, February 25, 2022, following an extraordinary EU summit on Ukraine.

(Pool photo by Olivia Hoselett, AP)

“Dear Ukrainians, this morning, President Putin announced a special military operation in Donbass,” Zelensky said in a video posted on social media, after pictures and videos of Russian troops invading Ukraine were leaked online.

“They say Ukraine could be a threat to Russia. It has not been in the past, it is not now and it will not be in the future. Our main goal is to maintain peace in Ukraine and keep Ukrainian citizens safe,” he added.


