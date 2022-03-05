World

Ukraine President Zelenskyy requests more lethal aid during virtual meeting with US senators

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to U.S. senators on Saturday as Congress considered requests for additional assistance to help the country fight a brutal Russian invasion.

Zelensky spoke to senators in a Zoom video call where the president wore a military green T-shirt and held a Ukrainian flag beside him.

Russia-Ukraine War: Live Update

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Posted a photo of the meeting, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. EST on Saturday.

“Zoom call is now with President Zelensky,” Rubio wrote.

The meeting comes as NATO rejects Zelensky’s request to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to provide aircraft cover for the Ukrainian people. Zelensky condemned the decision, but NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that having coalition aircraft over Ukraine’s airspace could spark a new world war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was seen in a zoom call with U.S. senators on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Image: Sen. Marco Rubio)

A Senate source told Gadget Clock Digital that the no-fly zone arose during the meeting and that Zelensky wanted more planes. He also demanded that the United States block Russian Visa and MasterCard.

Zelensky described the horrors of the war and how the Russians were killing and shooting civilians. He told senators he needed more lethal help to push back Russian President Vladimir Putin, the source said.

Zelensky told senators that the United States must impose sanctions on Russia’s oil. He further added that Belarus does not control Lukashenko troops, Russia is directing them.

Ukraine’s president also told senators, “If you had started sanctions a few months ago, there would have been no war,” a source in the Senate said.

U.S. senators will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky said during the phone call that Ukraine has a strong relationship with Poland and that humanitarian and military assistance flows smoothly.

Earlier on Saturday, Zelensky called on Russia and Belarus to cooperate in providing humanitarian corridors so that civilians could flee the war zone.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with female flight attendants in a commentary broadcast on state television on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Image: Reuters video)

“Humanitarian corridors need to work today,” Zelensky said in a video posted on Instagram. “To save people. Women, children, the elderly. To give food and medicine to those who remain.”

“Our help is already on the way,” he said. “Those who need help should be able to leave.”

Citizens of the two main corridors of Mariupol and Valnovakha should be allowed to flee as the fighting intensifies.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is requesting at least 10 billion in new funding to help Ukraine fight Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against the nation. According to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the aid will go to Ukraine and neighboring regions in the coming days and weeks for additional humanitarian, security and economic assistance.

On Friday, March 4, 2022, smoke rose after Russian forces fired on Mariupol, Ukraine.

On Friday, March 4, 2022, smoke rose after Russian forces fired on Mariupol, Ukraine.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. The House will receive an urgent request from Ukraine next week as part of a larger government spending bill that Congress must pass by March 11 or else the government risks shutting down, he said.

Gadget Clock’ Kelly Lacko, Peter Aitken and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.

