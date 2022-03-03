World

Ukraine refugee crisis passes one million in the first week of Russia's invasion, UN says

1 day ago
One million people – mostly women and children – have fled Ukraine in the first week of Russia’s aggression, according to the head of the UN refugee agency.

Last Thursday, Russian forces launched an offensive from the north, south and east of the war-torn country.

More than half a million refugees have fled to Poland, with the rest crossing the border into Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia, Romania and other European countries.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Wednesday that “for a few more million, inside Ukraine, it is time to end gun violence to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance.”

Refugees from Ukraine rest on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the railway station in Prozmysl, Poland.

(AP Photo / Marcus Schreiber)

This may be the fastest exodus of refugees in history. By comparison, more than 5.6 million people have fled Syria since the start of their civil war in 2011, but even when refugees were fleeing the violence at the fastest rate since early 2013, it took almost three months to flee the country, for one million. UN data.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Russia has denied targeting civilians, but Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Wednesday that the military was attacking “schools, hospitals and homes.”

A man leaves a vehicle damaged by gunfire at a brewery outside Kiev, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

(AP Photo / Ephraim Lukatsky)

“They’re destroying vital infrastructure that supplies millions of people across Ukraine with drinking water, electricity, and gas to prevent them from freezing to death,” said Blinken at the State Department. “These are not military targets; they are places where civilians work and families live.”

Faced with freezing temperatures, long lines and other logistical problems as Ukrainian refugees leave the country, Grandi praised bordering European countries for working quickly to open their borders.

“The challenge of enrolling and registering to meet the needs and ensure the safety of those who have fled is daunting, but they have yet to be met, although I am seriously concerned about the potential and further increase in the number of arrivals.” Grandi said this week.

Firefighters work inside the regional administration building in the central square of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv after the Russian shelling on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

(Ukraine's special communications and information protection state service through the AP)

The United Nations has predicted that more than four million people could eventually leave Ukraine. The one million people who have left so far are about 2% of Ukraine’s population.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

