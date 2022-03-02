Ukraine refugees top 677,000 in what could be ‘Europe’s largest displacement crisis this century,’ UN says



At least 677,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since an attack by Russian forces last week, which could lead to “Europe’s biggest refugee crisis of the century”, according to the United Nations.

Long lines of buses and cars have been backed up across the borders of Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and other countries as there were no signs of a slowdown in the mass exit on Tuesday.

In Poland, refugees had to wait up to 60 hours in freezing temperatures before crossing the border. There was a 20-hour line to enter Romania.

Despite the long wait, the United Nations has praised Ukraine’s neighbors for opening their borders and for keeping those fleeing the war.

“The challenge of enrolling and registering to meet the needs and ensure the safety of those who have fled is daunting, but they have yet to be met, although I am seriously concerned about the potential and further increase in the number of arrivals.” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi spoke of the crisis.

Joel Colon, an American missionary who has lived in Ukraine since 2005, told Gadget Clock Digital that he saw people fleeing Kyiv on foot as they left the city last Thursday.

Grandi said up to four million refugees could seek refuge in neighboring European countries in the coming days and weeks if the conflict continues.

Although many of the refugees are Ukrainian nationals, there are more than 100 nationalities living in Ukraine who are now trying to escape Russian aggression, including Uzbeks, Nigerians, Moroccans, Afghans, Iranians, Iraqis and others, says Polish UN ambassador Krzysztof Szczki.

The Nigerian president has condemned reports that some Nigerian students have been deported from the Polish border, saying on Saturday that “all those fleeing the conflict have the right to safe passage under the UN Convention.” [color] There should be no difference between their passports or their skin. ”

The majority of refugees are women and children, as men between the ages of 18 and 60 are barred from leaving Ukraine.

UN official Grandi on Tuesday appealed to donors, saying পাশাপাশি 1.7 billion is still needed to help refugees as well as war-affected people in Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.