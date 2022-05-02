Ukraine releases video of 2 Russian ships allegedly being destroyed in Black Sea



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ukraine’s military released a video Monday showing two Russian patrol boats being blown up in the Black Sea.

The clip begins with an aerial view of a Raptor-class boat in the water. The ship then burst into flames, wreckage and sparks flew into the air.

The second boat – which was moving – suffered a similar fate.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“Two Russian raptor boats were wrecked this morning near the island of Jamyani (Snake),” General Valery Jaluzhny, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s military, said in a Facebook post.

The Russian military has not yet commented on the video.

The devastation comes just weeks after a Russian warship sank in the Black Sea.

In mid-April, a U.S. official told Gadget Clock that the United States believed the flagship had been hit by two Ukrainian missiles before going underwater.

Moscow was about 60 nautical miles south of Odessa at the time of the blast.

Moscow has claimed that the ship sank after a fire and explosion.

Gadget Clock’ Mark Meredith and Liz Frieden contributed to this report.