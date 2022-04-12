Ukraine releases video of Russia drone dismantling – and here’s what they found



Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has released a video that allegedly shows a Russian military surveillance drone as high-tech as it has a tap-on Canon DSLR camera and a fuel tank sealed with a cap on a plastic water bottle.

The so-called what-it-yourself change What Ukraine says is revealed in the footage One of its soldiers detaches a Russian Orlan-10 drone that crashed into its ground.

According to a translation posted on YouTube, the soldier said while inspecting the aircraft’s fuel tank, “This is seriously real, not fake.”

“It says ‘fuel,’ ‘ignition,’ and here you see a bottle cap, a simple plastic bottle cap that was cut, probably a mineral water bottle, and it was attached to the body of the UAV for use in this way,” he continued. , Jokes that “Russia is not Russia without bottles.”

In another part of the video, the soldier reportedly shows how a consumer Canon DSLR camera was attached to the drone with velcro tape.

“As you can see, here they are attached with a dial glue so that the camera does not accidentally turn off during the flight,” he said.

The drones are valued at between $ 87,000 and $ 120,000, according to a 2017 insider’s report, citing comments from a Ukrainian military spokesman.

The soldier ended the video by saying, “Let’s not underestimate the effectiveness of this type of UAV” and “Unfortunately [our] For such UAVS, the enemy is very effective in detecting our actions. ”

But “in short, it will not stop us from winning,” he declared.