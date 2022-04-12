World

Ukraine releases video of Russia drone dismantling – and here’s what they found

1 day ago
NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has released a video that allegedly shows a Russian military surveillance drone as high-tech as it has a tap-on Canon DSLR camera and a fuel tank sealed with a cap on a plastic water bottle.

The so-called what-it-yourself change What Ukraine says is revealed in the footage One of its soldiers detaches a Russian Orlan-10 drone that crashed into its ground.

According to a translation posted on YouTube, the soldier said while inspecting the aircraft’s fuel tank, “This is seriously real, not fake.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“It says ‘fuel,’ ‘ignition,’ and here you see a bottle cap, a simple plastic bottle cap that was cut, probably a mineral water bottle, and it was attached to the body of the UAV for use in this way,” he continued. , Jokes that “Russia is not Russia without bottles.”

In another part of the video, the soldier reportedly shows how a consumer Canon DSLR camera was attached to the drone with velcro tape.

“As you can see, here they are attached with a dial glue so that the camera does not accidentally turn off during the flight,” he said.

Several DIY changes have been made to the drone.

Several DIY changes have been made to the drone.
(Ministry of Defense of Ukraine)

The drones are valued at between $ 87,000 and $ 120,000, according to a 2017 insider’s report, citing comments from a Ukrainian military spokesman.

The soldier ended the video by saying, “Let’s not underestimate the effectiveness of this type of UAV” and “Unfortunately [our] For such UAVS, the enemy is very effective in detecting our actions. ”

READ Also  Pope Francis denounces ‘folly of war’ in Palm Sunday homily

But “in short, it will not stop us from winning,” he declared.


