Ukraine rules out ceasefire as Russia intensifies push for Donbas region – National

Ukraine dominated out a ceasefire or concessions to Moscow on Saturday as Russia intensified an offensive within the jap Donbas region and stopped offering fuel to Finland.

After ending weeks of resistance by the final Ukrainian fighters within the strategic southeastern metropolis of Mariupol, Russia is waging what seems to be a significant offensive in Luhansk, one in all two provinces in Donbas.

Russian-backed separatists already managed swathes of territory in Luhansk and the neighbouring Donetsk province earlier than the Feb. 24 invasion, however Moscow needs to grab the final remaining Ukrainian-held territory in Donbas.

Learn extra: Biden indicators one other $40B for Ukraine assist after U.S. Congress approval

“The state of affairs in Donbas is extraordinarily tough,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his nightly deal with. The Russian military was making an attempt to assault the cities of Sloviansk and Sievierodonetsk, however Ukrainian forces had been holding off their advance, he stated.

Earlier, Zelenskyy informed native tv that whereas the preventing could be bloody, the tip would come solely by way of diplomacy and that the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territory could be non permanent.

Zelenskyy adviser Mykhailo Podolyak dominated out agreeing to a ceasefire and stated Kyiv wouldn’t settle for any cope with Moscow that concerned ceding territory. He stated making concessions would backfire on Ukraine as a result of Russia would hit again tougher after any break in preventing. Learn full story

“The conflict is not going to cease (after concessions). It’ll simply be placed on pause for a while,” Podolyak, Ukraine’s lead negotiator, informed Reuters in an interview within the closely guarded presidential workplace.

“They’ll begin a brand new offensive, much more bloody and enormous-scale.”

















Current calls for a direct ceasefire have come from U.S. Protection Secretary Lloyd Austin and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

The top of preventing in Mariupol, the largest metropolis Russia has captured, could possibly be essential to its ambitions in Donbas. It provides Russian President Vladimir Putin a uncommon victory after a collection of setbacks in practically three months of fight.

The final Ukrainian forces holed up Mariupol’s huge Azovstal steelworks surrendered on Friday, Russia stated.

Full management of Mariupol provides Russia command of a land route linking the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized in 2014, with mainland Russia and areas of jap Ukraine held by pro-Russia separatists.

Ukrainian forces within the separatist-managed areas of Luhansk and Donetsk stated on Saturday that they had repelled 9 assaults and destroyed 5 tanks and 10 different armored autos within the earlier 24 hours.

Russian forces had been utilizing plane, artillery, tanks, rockets, mortars and missiles alongside your entire entrance line to assault civilian buildings and residential areas, the Ukrainians stated in a Fb put up. Not less than seven individuals had been killed within the Donetsk region, they stated.

READ Also Rock band robbed of everything by California thieves, fans come to the rescue Learn extra: Canada, different nations stage walkout at APEC assembly over Russia’s conflict on Ukraine

Russian troops destroyed a bridge on the Siverskiy Donets River between Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai stated. There was preventing on the outskirts of Sievierodonetsk from morning by way of the night time, he stated on the Telegram messaging app.

Sievierodonetsk and its twin Lysychansk throughout the Siverskiy Donets River kind the jap a part of a Ukrainian-held pocket that Russia has been making an attempt to overrun since mid-April after failing to seize Kyiv.

Russia’s state fuel firm, Gazprom GAZP.MM, stated it halted fuel exports to Finland, which refused Moscow’s calls for to pay in roubles for Russian fuel after Western international locations imposed sanctions over the invasion.

Finland and Sweden utilized this week to hitch the NATO army alliance.

Finnish state-owned fuel wholesaler Gasum, the Finnish authorities and particular person fuel consuming firms in Finland have stated they had been ready for a shutdown of Russian flows.

Most European provide contracts are denominated in euros or {dollars}. Final month, Moscow reduce off fuel to Bulgaria and Poland after they refused to adjust to the brand new phrases.

Western nations even have stepped up weapons provides to Ukraine. On Saturday, Kyiv acquired one other large enhance when U.S. President Joe Biden signed a invoice to supply practically $40 billion in army, financial and humanitarian assist.

Moscow says Western sanctions, together with arms deliveries for Kyiv, quantity to a “proxy conflict” by america and its allies.

The Russian army stated it had destroyed a significant consignment of Western arms in Ukraine’s Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv, utilizing sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles. Reuters couldn’t independently confirm the report.

1000’s of individuals in Ukraine have been killed within the conflict that has displaced hundreds of thousands and shattered cities.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Max Hunder, Tom Balmforth in Kyiv, David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Reuters bureaux, Writing by Madeline Chambers, Richard Pullin and Doina Chiacu; Modifying by Frances Kerry, Timothy Heritage, David Gregorio and Nick Zieminski)