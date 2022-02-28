Ukraine Russia Conflict America issued advisory for its citizens in Russia

Due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, many Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia over airspace. In view of this, an advisory has been issued to American citizens to return home from the point of view of security.

Amidst the ongoing attacks by Russia in Ukraine, the US has issued an advisory to its citizens advising them to leave Russia. Issuing an advisory for its citizens, it said that many countries have imposed sanctions regarding Russia. It also imposed restrictions on airspace. In such a situation, American citizens should leave Russia and return home.

Let us tell you that the US embassy in Kyiv said that before going on any route, please “consider carefully”. Simultaneously, the embassy warned that most border crossings in Poland, which is located directly east of Ukraine, have long wait times, sometimes up to 30 hours. So think before you travel.

In fact, all western countries have imposed restrictions on Russia regarding airspace. In view of this, an advisory has been issued to American citizens to return home from the point of view of security. Let us tell you that the Russian army is constantly intensifying its attacks on Ukraine. It is believed that soon the Russian army will take control of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

We urge US citizens to depart now by private options, if safe. Consider routes & risk. Many Polish land border crossings & main Moldavian crossings have long waits. We recommend Hungary, Romania & Slovakia border crossings. Waits may be hours. https://t.co/wIdqcjM461 — US Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) February 28, 2022

At the same time, the Government of India will also send four of its Union Ministers to Ukraine for the safe return of Indian students. Let us inform that on Monday, a high-level meeting was held on the Ukraine crisis under the leadership of PM Modi. It was then decided that Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and General (Retd) VK Singh would visit the neighboring countries of Ukraine as Special Envoys of India.

All these ministers will coordinate for the problems faced by the Indian students in Ukraine and their return home. Let us tell you that earlier a video of Ukraine has surfaced, which is being claimed that Indian students were beaten up there. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has shared this video on his Twitter.

He wrote in the caption that the Indian government should immediately share the detailed plan of evacuation from the stranded people in Ukraine with their families. We cannot leave our people like this.